Monday Jan 17 2022
Britain abolishes testing for vaccinated travellers, plans to scrap isolation law: report

Monday Jan 17, 2022

A worker sanitises a sign at the International arrivals area of Terminal 5 in Londons Heathrow Airport, Britain, August 2, 2021. Photo: Reuters
  • Report says Britain's vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to take COVID-19 tests on their return.
  • Says an announcement on change in guidance would be made on January 26.
  • Says Transport minister Grant Shapps favours ending testing system for double-jabbed in time for February break.

Britain's vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking COVID-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.

An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on January 26, the report said.

Plans to Scrap COVID-19 Self-Isolation Law

Additionally, the UK government is drawing up plans under which people will not be legally bound to self-isolate after catching COVID-19, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to permanently revoke emergency coronavirus laws as Britain's COVID-19 cases continue to fall, the report said, adding official guidance would remain but would not result in fines or legal punishment if ignored.

The plans will be worked up over the coming weeks, with an announcement expected as early as the spring, the report said.

Last week, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said COVID-19 self-isolation in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice.

Johnson is also set to lift Plan B COVID-19 restrictions, introduced last month to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, according to an earlier Telegraph report.

