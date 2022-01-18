 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Jan 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Feature update: WhatsApp rolls out animated heart emojis

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Picture showing WhatsApp logo — AFP
Picture showing WhatsApp logo — AFP

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has finally rolled out a new animation update for one of the most frequently used chat emojis.

Though the update is a small visual addition, it will make WhatsApp chats more expressive and exciting.

According to a recent report on WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has animated all the heart emojis. This means users can now send a bigger and beating heart in any colour.

Read more: New update: WhatsApp working to animate heart emojis

Earlier, the animation was reserved for only a specific red heart but now it will apply to all the other coloured heart emojis too. 

Feature update: WhatsApp rolls out animated heart emojis

You can see in this screengrab from a video published by the WhatsApp news tracker that all the hearts sent in a chatbox seem bigger, which is actually because all of them are beating the same way a red heart emoji beats.

The update is currently available only for iOS users, but WhatsApp plans to introduce it for Android users as well. To see the animated heart emojis, the recipients must also have the feature enabled on their WhatsApp versions.

Since the feature has been rolled out for some beta testers, it may not be available for everyone and users might have to wait for version updates to use it.

