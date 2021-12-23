New update: WhatsApp working to animate heart emojis

— Reuters

One of the many new features WhatsApp is working on is a small visual addition for the emojis.

A latest report on WABetaInfo states that the popular messaging application is developing a feature update that will animate the heart emojis when sent in any chat.

We all know that an animated beating heart appears when we send a heart emoji but it only happens when a specific red heart is sent.

So what's new?

With the feature update, the same animation will appear for all the other coloured heart emojis.

You can see in this screengrab from a video published by the WhatsApp news tracker that all the hearts sent in a chatbox seem bigger, which is actually because all of them are beating the same way a red heart emoji beats.

This animation is supported for all the other hearts that are not present in this picture.

This update will be rolled out soon for both iOS and Android as well. It is pertinent to mention that WhatsApp desktop users can already enjoy using this feature since it has been updated for the web version of the messaging app.