How can Lahore Qalandars grab maiden PSL title? Mohammad Hafeez has some tips

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez talking to journalists at the end of the Lahore Qalandars' pre-camp in Lahore, on |January 18, 2021. — Photo by author

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has identified areas where the Lahore Qalandars need to improve as they eye their maiden win of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy.

The much-awaited tournament begins on January 27 in Karachi, where 15 matches of the first-leg will be played. The remaining 19 fixtures will be held under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from February 10.

The senior cricketer, talking to journalists at the end of the Qalandars' pre-camp, said the PSL franchise needs to improve its fielding if it wants to become an unbeatable side.

"Lahore Qalandars have quality bowlers. We have fast bowlers and the world's best spinner, Rashid Khan. Our batting line-up also consists of experienced batters. The only area we need to work on is our fielding."

Hafeez said fielding is key to winning a T20 match. “So when we reach Karachi, we will try to focus on this area."

The experienced all-rounder said despite the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, it was imperative the PSL be held without interruptions and move on as scheduled.

The previous seasons of the tournament — 2020 and 2021 — were interrupted due to coronavirus and they were concluded on later dates.

Hafeez noted that Shaheen Shah Afridi had won hearts through his performance and after doing well as the Qalandars’ captain, he will get more appreciation from fans.

The Qalandars had replaced Sohail Akhtar with Shaheen as the new skipper.

"But we should not think ahead and ponder over how he will do as Pakistan's captain," Hafeez concluded.