Georgina Rodriguez shares loved-up photos with Cristiano Ronaldo from private jet

Tuesday Jan 18 2022
Tuesday Jan 18, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s pregnant partner Georgina Rodriguez delighted her millions of fans with loved-up photos from their private jet with the Manchester United star.

Ronaldo took a private jet to Switzerland with Georgina and eldest son Cristiano Jr to receive a special Fifa award for becoming the all-time leading international goal scorer.

The Spanish model, 27, who is expecting twins with her partner, took to Instagram and shared the adorable photos featuring Ronaldo and his son Cristiano Jr.

She posted the pictures with caption, “my kings” followed by a heart emoticon.

Ronaldo, 36 also turned to Instagram and posted sweet photos with son and partner Georgina Rodriguez from the award ceremony.

He wrote, “Always with me #blessed” along with a heart emoji.

The stunning photos have garnered millions of hearts within no time.

