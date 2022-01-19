 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note
Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has shared a thought-provoking note, saying “The past is imperfect, the future will be too, but now – we can do something about that”.

Sharing sweet photos with his wife and his pets, James also revealed that he had always found January a very difficult month, especially when he was suffering with clinical depression.

He wrote, “My thoughts on January…I’ve always found January a very difficult month, especially when I was suffering with clinical depression. When everyone is setting new goals, laying down new ground rules and striving to become a better version of themselves, while some of us are just about surviving…”

“I have, however, set myself a new mantra which was inspired by my dogs… Don’t spend every moment thinking of the one to come, or ones in the past. The past is imperfect, the future will be too, but now – we can do something about that. So right now… I’m going to take the dogs for a long walk hand in hand with my Wife.”


More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears was not 'strong enough' to 'slap' sister after Justin Timberlake split

Britney Spears was not 'strong enough' to 'slap' sister after Justin Timberlake split
Pete Davidson 'loves' Kanye West 'craziness' amid Kim Kardashian romance

Pete Davidson 'loves' Kanye West 'craziness' amid Kim Kardashian romance
Jessie J confesses miscarriage trauma was 'loneliest time' of her life

Jessie J confesses miscarriage trauma was 'loneliest time' of her life
Sidney Poitier died of multiple diseases including Alzheimer's, Cancer

Sidney Poitier died of multiple diseases including Alzheimer's, Cancer
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet marriage was weakened by their 'career'

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet marriage was weakened by their 'career'
Elvis Presley video of dancing to Punjabi song will make your day: Watch Here

Elvis Presley video of dancing to Punjabi song will make your day: Watch Here
Osman Bey sent to gallows in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'

Osman Bey sent to gallows in latest episode of 'Kurulus:Osman'
Angelina Jolie amasses 12 million followers on Instagram in five months

Angelina Jolie amasses 12 million followers on Instagram in five months

Damning report on coordinated hate campaign against Harry and Meghan released

Damning report on coordinated hate campaign against Harry and Meghan released
Prince Harry insisting on knowing what's going on in UK intelligence?

Prince Harry insisting on knowing what's going on in UK intelligence?
Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas

Grammy awards rescheduled to April 3 in Las Vegas
Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian shares pictures taken by Pete Davidson

Latest

view all