Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton has shared a thought-provoking note, saying “The past is imperfect, the future will be too, but now – we can do something about that”.



Sharing sweet photos with his wife and his pets, James also revealed that he had always found January a very difficult month, especially when he was suffering with clinical depression.

He wrote, “My thoughts on January…I’ve always found January a very difficult month, especially when I was suffering with clinical depression. When everyone is setting new goals, laying down new ground rules and striving to become a better version of themselves, while some of us are just about surviving…”

“I have, however, set myself a new mantra which was inspired by my dogs… Don’t spend every moment thinking of the one to come, or ones in the past. The past is imperfect, the future will be too, but now – we can do something about that. So right now… I’m going to take the dogs for a long walk hand in hand with my Wife.”



