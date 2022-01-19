COVID-19 outbreak: Where can Pakistanis get a booster shot?

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022
As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the country, indicating a fifth wave of the deadly illness, health experts have been requesting citizens to rush to the nearest healthcare center and get the third vaccination jab or to at least complete their two doses of the vaccine.
Till now, only the vaccines have been proven to offer protection against the virus and its variants.
Lately, there has been concern in various cities about some vaccination centers closing down or being utilized for other health-related activities.
In case you are wondering where to get your booster jab from, Geo.tv has compiled a complete list of healthcare centers in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.
So walk into the nearest centre and get yourself vaccinated today!
|
Advance Laboratories
|
Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital
|
BHU Bhukkar
|
BHU Jagiot
|
BHU Rawat
|
BHU Shah Allah Ditta
|
BHU Jhang Syedan
|
CDA Hospital G-6/2
|
CDA Medical Center G-9 Markaz
|
Federal General Hospital
|
Federal EPI
|
NIH Vaccination Center
|
IHITC
|
KRL Hospital, G-9/1
|
Model Town Humak
|
NIRM
|
PIMS Hospital G-8/3
|
Polyclinic
|
Quaid e Azam International Hospital
|
RHC Bara Kau
|
RHC Sihala
|
RHC Tarlai
|
Rehman Laboratories Islamabad
|
Social Security Hospital
|
U Health International Hospital
|
Gulberg Medical Center
|
Institute of Regenerative Medicine
|
Gerry's Visa Center
|
AKHS P Garden
|
AKUH
|
AKUH Home Vaccination
|
AL Khaleej
|
Al Mustafa
|
AL Mustafa Trush Medical Center
|
AL Mustafa Welfare
|
Alamgir Welfare Trust
|
AL-Khidmat
|
AL-Qadri Welfare
|
Ashfaq Memorial Hospital
|
Bait us Salam Welfare Trust
|
Bantva Anis Hospital
|
BHU Lines Area
|
BHU Patel Para
|
BHU Phelwan Goth
|
Bismillah Hospital
|
Children's Hospital East Karachi
|
Darul Sehat Hospital
|
DC DISP. Shanti-I
|
DC DISP. Shanti-II
|
DHO East Office, PIB
|
Dow Dental
|
Dow Ojha
|
ESSA LAB
|
Expo Center Karachi
|
Fatima Medical Center
|
Fatimiyah Hospital
|
Gerry’s International
|
Green Belt Dispensary
|
Hashmanis Hospital Saddar
|
HBL Drive Through
|
Holy Family Hospital
|
K- Health Care Hospital
|
Karachi Medical Complex
|
KMC DISP. Mehmoodabad
|
KMC Dispensary Manzoor Colony
|
Liaquat National Hospital
|
MCH Akhter Colony
|
MCH PIB
|
MCH Sachaal
|
MCH Sindhi Muslim
|
Medicare Cardiac & General Hospital
|
Memon Medical Institute & Hospital
|
National Health Care Center
|
Nishter Park
|
PAF Base Faisal
|
Patel Hospital
|
PIB, MCH, Centre
|
Saylani Welfare
|
SGD Bilawal Dispensary
|
SGD Hussain Hazarah
|
SGD Rehman Shah
|
Sindh Bank Mobile Vaccination Unit
|
Sindh Govt. Modern Hospital, Karachi
|
SSGC
|
SSMK MAT. Home
|
Tahir Medical
|
TAJ Medical Center
|
Taj Medical Complex (By Hamdard)
|
UHC Azam Basti
|
UHU Abysenia Line
|
University of Karachi
|
Zainab Panjwani Hospital
|
Indus Hospital
|
Ghaziabad Hospital
|
Mian Meer Hospital
|
Data Darbar
|
Cairns Railway Hospital
|
Railway hospital Mughal Pura
|
CVC Railway Dispensary Walton
|
Indus Hospital, Nishtar Town
|
Bahria International Hospital
|
Bahria Orchard Hospital
|
Government Dispensary Lalazar
|
University of Lahore
|
LDA Complex
|
Pilot School Samnabad
|
Wapda Hospital
|
University of the Punjab
|
Government Samnabad Hospital
|
Swami Nagar Hospital
|
Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute
|
Lahore Medical and Dental College
|
Family Hospital
|
Saira Miraj Hospital
|
C.D.G. Boys High School Shahdara
|
|
AL-Khidmat Hospital
|
Akhoon Abad Private
|
BHU Ade Zai
|
BHU Aza khail
|
BHU BAZID KHEL
|
BHU Barbar Upazai Chagarmatti
|
BHU Budhai
|
BHU Budhni
|
BHU Cahmkani
|
BHU Chagharmatti
|
BHU Charpariza Kaniza
|
BHU Daag Terai
|
BHU Dalazak
|
BHU Darmangi Dag
|
BHU Faqir Kali
|
BHU Fida Abad Badaber Hurizai
|
BHU GULBELA
|
BHU HASSAN KHEL(TAPU)
|
BHU JOGANI
|
BHU Jhagra
|
BHU Khazana
|
BHU LALA KALLEY
|
BHU MARYAM ZAI
|
BHU MASHO KHEL
|
BHU MASHOGAGAR
|
BHU Nasir Bagh
|
BHU Pakha Ghulam
|
BHU Palosi
|
BHU Phandu
|
BHU Pishtakhara
|
BHU SHAGAI BALA/SAEED ABAD
|
BHU Sango Achini
|
BHU Sheikh Muhammadi
|
BHU Sherekera
|
BHU Sufaid Dheri
|
BHU Surband
|
BHU Surezai Bala
|
BHU TELA BAND/AZAKHEL
|
BHU Urmar Miana
|
BHU Urmer Payan
|
BHU Wadapagga
|
BMGF Building SMT
|
BMGF Building yakatoot2
|
Bacha Khan Air port
|
Bhana Mari Private
|
CBD 2
|
CD Akhun Abad
|
CD DURRANI DISPENSARY
|
CD Din Bahar
|
CD Ghari Atta Mohammad Deh Bahader
|
CD Ghari Mali Khel Sulman Khel
|
CD Gul Bahar
|
CD Gulshan Rehman Colony Deh Bahader
|
CD Irrigation
|
CD Kotla Muhsin Khan
|
CD LATIFABAD
|
CD Muslim Abad Kakshal 1
|
CD Nauthia Jadeed
|
CD Nothia Qadeem
|
CD Quaid Abad/Wazeer Bagh Kakshal 2
|
CD Rasheed Abad
|
CD Rasheed Ghari Yakatoot 3
|
CD Sheikh Abad
|
CD Swati Gate
|
CD TARNAB
|
CD Tehkal payan1 Dispenry
|
CD Urmar Payan
|
CD ZAHIR ABAD
|
CD Zargar Abad
|
CD Zaryab
|
CD-SMT1
|
CH Shamshatu Hasan Khel
|
CMH Cantt 4
|
COVID-19 Hospital Nishtar Abad (MERF)
|
Cantt General Hospital Peshawar
|
Clerk Colony/Civil quartar Nothia Qadeem
|
Dr Naeem Private Clinic Tehkal Bala
|
FG Hospital
|
Fatemeed Foundation Hayatabad
|
Fuji Foundation Cantt 2
|
Gunj TB Center Private
|
HAZAR KHANI 2
|
Haryana/Private Center
|
Hayat Abad Medical Complex Hayatabad 1
|
Infectious Disease Hosp.(IDH) Khalisa 1 (Siffat Ghayoor)
|
Kankola Private
|
Khyber Medical University
|
Khyber Teaching Hospital University Town
|
Kohati road