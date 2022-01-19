 
health
COVID-19 outbreak: Where can Pakistanis get a booster shot?

Residents with their registration cards gather at a counter to receive a dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2021. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)
As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the country, indicating a fifth wave of the deadly illness, health experts have been requesting citizens to rush to the nearest healthcare center and get the third vaccination jab or to at least complete their two doses of the vaccine.

Till now, only the vaccines have been proven to offer protection against the virus and its variants.

Lately, there has been concern in various cities about some vaccination centers closing down or being utilized for other health-related activities.

In case you are wondering where to get your booster jab from, Geo.tv has compiled a complete list of healthcare centers in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

So walk into the nearest centre and get yourself vaccinated today!

Islamabad

Advance Laboratories 

Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital 

BHU Bhukkar 

BHU Jagiot 

BHU Rawat 

BHU Shah Allah Ditta 

BHU Jhang Syedan 

CDA Hospital G-6/2 

CDA Medical Center G-9 Markaz 

Federal General Hospital 

Federal EPI

NIH Vaccination Center

IHITC 

KRL Hospital, G-9/1 

Model Town Humak 

NIRM 

PIMS Hospital G-8/3 

Polyclinic 

Quaid e Azam International Hospital 

RHC Bara Kau 

RHC Sihala 

RHC Tarlai 

Rehman Laboratories Islamabad 

Social Security Hospital 

U Health International Hospital 

Gulberg Medical Center 

Institute of Regenerative Medicine  

Gerry's Visa Center

Karachi

AKHS P Garden

AKUH

AKUH Home Vaccination

AL Khaleej

Al Mustafa

AL Mustafa Trush Medical Center

AL Mustafa Welfare

Alamgir Welfare Trust

AL-Khidmat

AL-Qadri Welfare

Ashfaq Memorial Hospital

Bait us Salam Welfare Trust

Bantva Anis Hospital

BHU Lines Area

BHU Patel Para

BHU Phelwan Goth

Bismillah Hospital

Children's Hospital East Karachi

Darul Sehat Hospital

DC DISP. Shanti-I

DC DISP. Shanti-II

DHO East Office, PIB

Dow Dental

Dow Ojha

ESSA LAB

Expo Center Karachi

Fatima Medical Center

Fatimiyah Hospital

Gerry’s International

Green Belt Dispensary

Hashmanis Hospital Saddar

HBL Drive Through

Holy Family Hospital

K- Health Care Hospital

Karachi Medical Complex

KMC DISP. Mehmoodabad

KMC Dispensary Manzoor Colony

Liaquat National Hospital

MCH Akhter Colony

MCH PIB

MCH Sachaal

MCH Sindhi Muslim

Medicare Cardiac & General Hospital

Memon Medical Institute & Hospital

National Health Care Center

Nishter Park

PAF Base Faisal

Patel Hospital

PIB, MCH, Centre

Saylani Welfare

SGD Bilawal Dispensary

SGD Hussain Hazarah

SGD Rehman Shah

Sindh Bank Mobile Vaccination Unit

Sindh Govt. Modern Hospital, Karachi

SSGC

SSMK MAT. Home

Tahir Medical

TAJ Medical Center

Taj Medical Complex (By Hamdard)

UHC Azam Basti

UHU Abysenia Line

University of Karachi

Zainab Panjwani Hospital

Lahore

Indus Hospital

Ghaziabad Hospital 

Mian Meer Hospital

Data Darbar

Cairns Railway Hospital 

Railway hospital Mughal Pura 

CVC Railway Dispensary Walton

Indus Hospital, Nishtar Town

Bahria International Hospital

Bahria Orchard Hospital

Government Dispensary Lalazar

University of Lahore

LDA Complex

Pilot School Samnabad

Wapda  Hospital

University of the Punjab

Government Samnabad Hospital

Swami Nagar Hospital

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute

Lahore Medical and Dental College 

Family Hospital

Saira Miraj  Hospital 

C.D.G. Boys High School Shahdara

 

Peshawar

AL-Khidmat Hospital

Akhoon Abad Private

BHU Ade Zai

BHU Aza khail

BHU BAZID KHEL

BHU Barbar Upazai Chagarmatti

BHU Budhai

BHU Budhni

BHU Cahmkani

BHU Chagharmatti

BHU Charpariza Kaniza

BHU Daag Terai

BHU Dalazak

BHU Darmangi Dag

BHU Faqir Kali

BHU Fida Abad Badaber Hurizai

BHU GULBELA

BHU HASSAN KHEL(TAPU)

BHU JOGANI

BHU Jhagra

BHU Khazana

BHU LALA KALLEY

BHU MARYAM ZAI

BHU MASHO KHEL

BHU MASHOGAGAR

BHU Nasir Bagh

BHU Pakha Ghulam

BHU Palosi

BHU Phandu

BHU Pishtakhara

BHU SHAGAI BALA/SAEED ABAD

BHU Sango Achini

BHU Sheikh Muhammadi

BHU Sherekera

BHU Sufaid Dheri

BHU Surband

BHU Surezai Bala

BHU TELA BAND/AZAKHEL

BHU Urmar Miana

BHU Urmer Payan

BHU Wadapagga

BMGF Building SMT

BMGF Building yakatoot2

Bacha Khan Air port

Bhana Mari Private

CBD 2

CD Akhun Abad

CD DURRANI DISPENSARY

CD Din Bahar

CD Ghari Atta Mohammad Deh Bahader

CD Ghari Mali Khel Sulman Khel

CD Gul Bahar

CD Gulshan Rehman Colony Deh Bahader

CD Irrigation

CD Kotla Muhsin Khan

CD LATIFABAD

CD Muslim Abad Kakshal 1

CD Nauthia Jadeed

CD Nothia Qadeem

CD Quaid Abad/Wazeer Bagh Kakshal 2

CD Rasheed Abad

CD Rasheed Ghari Yakatoot 3

CD Sheikh Abad

CD Swati Gate

CD TARNAB  

CD Tehkal payan1 Dispenry

CD Urmar Payan

CD ZAHIR ABAD

CD Zargar Abad

CD Zaryab

CD-SMT1

CH Shamshatu Hasan Khel

CMH Cantt 4

COVID-19 Hospital Nishtar Abad (MERF)

Cantt General Hospital Peshawar

Clerk Colony/Civil quartar Nothia Qadeem

Dr Naeem Private Clinic Tehkal Bala

FG Hospital

Fatemeed Foundation Hayatabad

Fuji Foundation Cantt 2

Gunj TB Center Private

HAZAR KHANI 2

Haryana/Private Center

Hayat Abad Medical Complex Hayatabad 1

Infectious Disease Hosp.(IDH) Khalisa 1 (Siffat Ghayoor)

Kankola Private

Khyber Medical University

Khyber Teaching Hospital University Town

Kohati road

