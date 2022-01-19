COVID-19 outbreak: Where can Pakistanis get a booster shot?

Residents with their registration cards gather at a counter to receive a dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan June 9, 2021. (REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro)

As coronavirus cases continue to climb in the country, indicating a fifth wave of the deadly illness, health experts have been requesting citizens to rush to the nearest healthcare center and get the third vaccination jab or to at least complete their two doses of the vaccine.



Till now, only the vaccines have been proven to offer protection against the virus and its variants.

Lately, there has been concern in various cities about some vaccination centers closing down or being utilized for other health-related activities.

In case you are wondering where to get your booster jab from, Geo.tv has compiled a complete list of healthcare centers in Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.

So walk into the nearest centre and get yourself vaccinated today!

Islamabad

Advance Laboratories Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital BHU Bhukkar BHU Jagiot BHU Rawat BHU Shah Allah Ditta BHU Jhang Syedan CDA Hospital G-6/2 CDA Medical Center G-9 Markaz Federal General Hospital Federal EPI NIH Vaccination Center IHITC KRL Hospital, G-9/1 Model Town Humak NIRM PIMS Hospital G-8/3 Polyclinic Quaid e Azam International Hospital RHC Bara Kau RHC Sihala RHC Tarlai Rehman Laboratories Islamabad Social Security Hospital U Health International Hospital Gulberg Medical Center Institute of Regenerative Medicine Gerry's Visa Center

Karachi

AKHS P Garden AKUH AKUH Home Vaccination AL Khaleej Al Mustafa AL Mustafa Trush Medical Center AL Mustafa Welfare Alamgir Welfare Trust AL-Khidmat AL-Qadri Welfare Ashfaq Memorial Hospital Bait us Salam Welfare Trust Bantva Anis Hospital BHU Lines Area BHU Patel Para BHU Phelwan Goth Bismillah Hospital Children's Hospital East Karachi Darul Sehat Hospital DC DISP. Shanti-I DC DISP. Shanti-II DHO East Office, PIB Dow Dental Dow Ojha ESSA LAB Expo Center Karachi Fatima Medical Center Fatimiyah Hospital Gerry’s International Green Belt Dispensary Hashmanis Hospital Saddar HBL Drive Through Holy Family Hospital K- Health Care Hospital Karachi Medical Complex KMC DISP. Mehmoodabad KMC Dispensary Manzoor Colony Liaquat National Hospital MCH Akhter Colony MCH PIB MCH Sachaal MCH Sindhi Muslim Medicare Cardiac & General Hospital Memon Medical Institute & Hospital National Health Care Center Nishter Park PAF Base Faisal Patel Hospital PIB, MCH, Centre Saylani Welfare SGD Bilawal Dispensary SGD Hussain Hazarah SGD Rehman Shah Sindh Bank Mobile Vaccination Unit Sindh Govt. Modern Hospital, Karachi SSGC SSMK MAT. Home Tahir Medical TAJ Medical Center Taj Medical Complex (By Hamdard) UHC Azam Basti UHU Abysenia Line University of Karachi Zainab Panjwani Hospital

Lahore

Indus Hospital Ghaziabad Hospital Mian Meer Hospital Data Darbar Cairns Railway Hospital Railway hospital Mughal Pura CVC Railway Dispensary Walton Indus Hospital, Nishtar Town Bahria International Hospital Bahria Orchard Hospital Government Dispensary Lalazar University of Lahore LDA Complex Pilot School Samnabad Wapda Hospital University of the Punjab Government Samnabad Hospital Swami Nagar Hospital Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute Lahore Medical and Dental College Family Hospital Saira Miraj Hospital C.D.G. Boys High School Shahdara

Peshawar