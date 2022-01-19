 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrew's Duke of York title

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 19, 2022

Prince Harry could inherit Prince Andrews Duke of York title

In a new bombshell claim, it has been revealed that Prince Harry could be next in line to receive the Duke of York title from Prince Andrew.

According to constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne, Prince Andrew, who has two daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, cannot pass down his dukedom to his children as it can only be transferred between men.

The Duke of York title is traditionally held by the second son of the sovereign which in this case would be Prince Harry once Prince Charles ascends the throne.

"Without a son, and by the terms of the letters patent under which the dukedom of York was again created in 1986, the death of the present duke will see the title merge with the crown," Ian told Express.

"Historically it is a title that has been granted to the second son of the sovereign.

"Arguably, with Charles’ accession, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex becomes the sovereign's second son and could under the custom become the next Duke of York in addition to being duke of Sussex.

"The fashion for creating multiple dukedoms, such as during the reign of Victoria has, however, died out.

"Additionally, the custom of new creations has invariably become linked with marriage and as that has already occurred, together with his withdrawal from front line royal duties, his creation as Duke of York seems unlikely, should the title be available."

More From Entertainment:

'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons

'Ellen's Game of Games' cancelled by NBC after four seasons
Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others

Keanu Reeves 'embarrassed' by his money, wants to share with others
Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'

Prince Harry looking for more 'toys' to throw out of his 'pram': 'Narcissism'
Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms

Filmmaker and Kung fu master Checkley Sin wants to run Hong Kong as leadership race looms
Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security

Prince Harry should 'nicely' ask Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to lend him security
Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic

Julia Fox to become Madonna's close friend Debi Mazar in biopic
Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73

Influential fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley passes away at age of 73
Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie

Prince Charles ‘desperate’ to spend quality time with Lilibet, Archie
92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star

92-year-old Malawian music legend becomes a social media star
Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note

Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton shares a thought-provoking note
Gigi, Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada dies

Gigi, Bella Hadid’s aunt Ghada dies
Britney Spears was not 'strong enough' to 'slap' sister after Justin Timberlake split

Britney Spears was not 'strong enough' to 'slap' sister after Justin Timberlake split

Latest

view all