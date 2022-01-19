Punjab govt suspends 15 officials over negligence in Murree tragedy

A five-member inquiry committee submits a report to Punjab CM.

CM Buzdar says Rawalpindi deputy commissioner has been removed.

“The govt has fulfilled its promise of a transparent inquiry into the Murree tragedy,” the CM says.

LAHORE: In the wake of an inquiry report by the five-member probe committee on the Murree tragedy, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday suspended 15 officials for negligence.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the matter is still underway.



A five-member inquiry committee, set up in connection with the Murree tragedy, prepared a report which was presented to the Punjab CM.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister revealed the details of the findings of the report and said that Rawalpindi deputy commissioner has been removed and disciplinary action has been ordered against him.

Moreover, the Murree assistant commissioner has also been suspended along with Murree's assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

Buzdar further said that the Rawalpindi chief traffic officer (CTO), Traffic deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Murree divisional forest officer, Murree district emergency officer, Murree Rescue 1122 in charge and Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director have also been suspended and disciplinary action has been ordered against them, he added.

The chief minister said that disciplinary action has been ordered against these 15 officers over the Murree tragedy as “concerned authorities were unable to perform their duties.”

“The government has fulfilled its promise of a transparent inquiry into the Murree tragedy,” Buzdar said, adding the inquiry report has highlighted shortcomings of the authorities.

The tragic incident

On January 8, 23 people had died due to carbon monoxide poisoning while being stuck in their cars as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall.

It should be recalled that following the tragic incident, the Punjab government had declared Murree as a calamity-hit area after heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on the city.

According to the local administration of Murree, rain and blizzards were forecast around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph along with heavy snowfall.

Furthermore, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also reprimanded on Thursday the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and said it was responsible for the Murree tragedy.