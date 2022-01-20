 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton debuts new 2022 hair after 40th birthday

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 20, 2022

Kate Middleton debuts new 2022 hair after 40th birthday
Kate Middleton debuts new 2022 hair after 40th birthday 

Kate Middleton has debuted a new hairstyle during her first outing of 2022.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William on Wednesday to the Foundling Museum, paying a tribute to story of the 18th-century Foundling Hospital-the U.K.'s first children's charity.

While Kate looked her elegant self for the day out, what really caught the royal admirers' attention was her darker hair colour and slightly shorter style. The 40-year-old kept her hair look bouncy for the camera.

Kate wore a black turtleneck and trousers topped with a knee-length teal coat.

As per PEOPLE, hairstylist Daniel Galvin Jr once lauded Kate's style sense. 

"She always chooses a look that really suits her, a look that she feels confident with and she looks radiant," he said.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ shows

Harry Styles cancels Australian and New Zealand ‘Love On Tour’ shows

Prince Andrew passed comments on pregnant woman like a 'schoolboy': Report

Prince Andrew passed comments on pregnant woman like a 'schoolboy': Report
'Queen compromised Prince Philip funeral for COVID while Boris partied all night'

'Queen compromised Prince Philip funeral for COVID while Boris partied all night'
Akon’s former business partner reveals he still owe him $4m in lawsuit

Akon’s former business partner reveals he still owe him $4m in lawsuit
Jay-Z and other artists demand to stop using rap lyrics as criminal evidence

Jay-Z and other artists demand to stop using rap lyrics as criminal evidence
'The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki sports Princess Diana’s signature look in latest snaps

'The Crown:’ Elizabeth Debicki sports Princess Diana’s signature look in latest snaps
Britney Spears' father spied on her? Court agrees for separate trial to find out

Britney Spears' father spied on her? Court agrees for separate trial to find out

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?

Robert Pattinson to star in ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho’s next project?
Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner

Khloe Kardashian mourning end of 'fairytale' life with mother Kris Jenner
EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol

EXO singer Chen welcomes second child, fans shower wishes over K-pop idol
'Twilight' maker feared legal trouble before casting 'underage' Kristen Stewart

'Twilight' maker feared legal trouble before casting 'underage' Kristen Stewart

Britney Spears accuses 'selfish' sister for dyeing hair like rival Christina Aguilera

Britney Spears accuses 'selfish' sister for dyeing hair like rival Christina Aguilera

Latest

view all