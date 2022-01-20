Kate Middleton debuts new 2022 hair after 40th birthday

Kate Middleton has debuted a new hairstyle during her first outing of 2022.

The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William on Wednesday to the Foundling Museum, paying a tribute to story of the 18th-century Foundling Hospital-the U.K.'s first children's charity.

While Kate looked her elegant self for the day out, what really caught the royal admirers' attention was her darker hair colour and slightly shorter style. The 40-year-old kept her hair look bouncy for the camera.

Kate wore a black turtleneck and trousers topped with a knee-length teal coat.



As per PEOPLE, hairstylist Daniel Galvin Jr once lauded Kate's style sense.

"She always chooses a look that really suits her, a look that she feels confident with and she looks radiant," he said.