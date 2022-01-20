Blast in Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar at least kills two, injures 25

LAHORE: A blast near Lahore's Anarkali Bazaar area on Thursday killed at least two persons — including one child — and injured 25 others, officials said.

Police officials confirmed to Geo News that an improvised explosive device (IED) was used in the blast. Windows of nearby shops and buildings were left shattered by the explosion and motorcycles damaged.

The deceased have been identified as 38-year-old Ramzan, resident of Ferozewala, and a child aged 10-12, Zeeshan, hospital officials said.

The police official said the blast caused a 1.5 feet-deep crater in the ground. The injured people were shifted to Mayo Hospital.



Scores of people come every day to the area where a number of market places and a variety of businesses are located.

Mayo Hospital officials said four people are in critical condition, with the doctors trying to save their lives. The medics have given first aid to other injured people.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umer Sher Chattha said the blast took place at 1:45, while the safe city cameras would be used to track down the culprits.



The area has been cordoned off and police officials are gathering evidence from the scene of the crime.



PM summons report

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the incident and mentioned that precious lives had been lost due to the blast. He instructed the authorities to give immediate medical assistance to the injured.

The prime minister asks the Punjab government to submit a report on the blast.

Politicians, ministers express sorrow

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, in a statement, condemned the incident and ordered authorities to arrest the people responsible for the blast. "The government stands with the affectees in their times of sorrow."

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said the blast at the historic marketplace was "upsetting", as poor people and innocent children lost their lives and were injured as a result of the incident.

"Terrorism in Lahore after Islamabad is not a good omen for the country," he said.

Responding to the incident, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said a blast taking occurring at an extremely crowding place was concerning.

"May Allah have mercy on the families and Pakistan," she said.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said she was sorry to hear about the blast and expressed that her heart goes out to the affected families.

