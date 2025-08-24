 
Pakistan, Bangladesh reaffirm resolve to strengthen bilateral ties

Both countries recognise importance of regular diplomatic, sectoral engagements, says Bangladesh's FO

August 24, 2025

Pakistan and Bangladesh flags on a table during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Foreign Adviser of Bangladesh Md Touhid Hossain in Dhaka on August 24, 2024. Screengrab via X/@ForeignOfficePk
Pakistan and Bangladesh have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of their peoples, and acknowledged the importance of regular diplomatic and sectoral engagements, the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

The development came during a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Senator Ishaq Dar and Foreign Affairs Adviser of Bangladesh Touhid Hossain in Dhaka, read the statement.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

