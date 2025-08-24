 
JCP sub-body opposes criteria for judges' nominations to constitutional benches

Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, representing opposition, backs mechanism to regulate discretion of JCP members

August 24, 2025

Policemen walk past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on April 6, 2022. — Reuters
  • Justice Mandokhail heads five-member meeting of JCP panel.
  • Barrister Ali Zafar backs formal criteria for judges' nomination.
  • AGP, Senator Farooq H Naek and PBC oppose the proposal.

ISLAMABAD: The Judicial Commission of Pakistan's (JCP) sub-committee has opposed, by majority view, a proposal to evolve formal criteria for nominating judges to constitutional benches, The News reported on Sunday.

The five-member sub-committee, headed by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, met at the Supreme Court to deliberate on the matter.

Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan and Senator Farooq H Naek opposed the idea, while Senator Barrister Ali Zafar, representing the opposition, strongly advocated for such criteria to regulate the discretion of JCP members.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) representative Ahsen Bhoon sided with the majority view, arguing that under Article 191A of the Constitution, only the JCP itself is empowered to frame rules for the nomination of judges to constitutional benches.

He told the publication that the sub-committee had, therefore, referred the matter back to the JCP.

The sub-committee had been formed after Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi, as JCP chairman, constituted a broad-based committee on June 19, 2025, to draft rules for the annual judicial performance evaluation of high court judges.

The committee was also tasked with developing criteria for nominations to the constitutional benches, established under the 26th Amendment.

However, with the majority view against evolving such criteria, the issue now returns to the JCP for further consideration.

