Country registered 14-year high GDP growth in 2021 despite COVID-19: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar speaks during an event — AFP

FAISALABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar claimed on Thursday that despite being hit by COVID-19, Pakistan’s economy witnessed record development under the leadership of Imran Khan, Geo News reported.



Coronavirus had badly affected the world’s economy, but last year, Pakistan’s economic growth shot up as compared to the last 14 years, he said.

Talking to journalists in Faisalabad, the PTI leader shed light on the economy and said that during the last fiscal year, the country’s economic growth rate was forecast at 3.4% but it recorded an all-time high in 14 years at 5.7%.

Coronavirus has battered the world’s economy, but under the leadership of Imran Khan Pakistan’s economy is progressing toward development, he added.

The federal minister further said that the last year, the growth of industries recorded a 15-year high, while major industries also succeed in maintaining the growth rate at 15% which is more than average.

Historic increases in the production of wheat were recorded while potato, tomato, onion, and natural gas and crude oil production also shot up.

Umar also lashed out at the Opposition, saying that in the last two weeks, it came up with two failed narratives.

"I pity for them (the Opposition) as the government vanquished them in National Assembly after passing bills with a majority," he said.