Pete Davidson compares himself to a ‘diamond in the trash’ amid Kim Kardashian romance

American comedian Pete Davidson is making headlines for his ongoing romance with supermodel and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

On Jan. 18, the Saturday Night Live star during a stand-up set at the 9th Annual Patrice O'Neal Comedy Benefit Concert, attempted to answer a few questions while addressing the recent attention surrounding his life.

"There seems to be a curiosity about me, is what my friends tell me," Pete told the crowd. "I was trying to figure out how to explain myself to someone because I was doing an interview."

The 28-year-old comedian jokingly compared himself and his romantic past to a discount DVD bin, naming movies like Predator 2, and Tropic Thunder that end up there.

"I'm Tropic Thunder. I'm the diamond in the trash," he joked. "It's a steal."

Davidson’s joke was a reference to his many high-profile love affairs – which have seen him linked to other famous stars including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Phoebe Dynevor.

Meanwhile, sources close to the couple told media outlets that the comedian and the Skims founder, 41, are “really happy together” after vacationing in the Bahamas earlier this month. Insiders further revealed that Davidson’s low-key roots are “bringing out the best” in Kardashian.