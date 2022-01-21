PM Imran Khan congratulates his govt on achieving 5.37% GDP growth in FY21

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

PM Khan says an increase in GDP has led to “creation of substantial jobs, and a rise in per capita income."

"Our economic reforms success [has been] recognised internationally," the premier tweets.

On Thursday, NAC approved revised estimate of GDP growth for 2020-21.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated his government on achieving a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.37% for the last financial year 2020-2021.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the premier highlighted the growth, claiming that the increase in GDP had led to the “creation of substantial jobs, and a rise in per capita income”.

“Our economic reforms success [has been] recognised internationally,” he said, mentioning that Bloomberg predicted Pakistan “will sustain high growth trajectory [and] employment levels.”

PM Imran Khan further highlighted that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan has been ranked amongst the “top three countries on normalcy index,” which he claimed indicated the “saving jobs and lives.”



Attaching a picture from the magazine that placed Pakistan second on its normalcy index, measuring countries activity, he said: “The Economist recognised this in its latest normalcy index.”

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Twitter that the National Accounts Committee (NAC) had approved a revised estimate of GDP growth for 2020-21.

"The growth in [the fiscal year] 2020-21 was 5.37%," he wrote, claiming that this is the [second] highest growth in the last 14 years.

Umar wrote: "Higher growth versus provisional estimates which were based on July-March numbers, was mainly due to strong industrial growth in April-June."



