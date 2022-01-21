 
business
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan congratulates his govt on achieving 5.37% GDP growth in FY21

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — Instagram/File

  • PM Khan says an increase in GDP has led to “creation of substantial jobs, and a rise in per capita income."
  • "Our economic reforms success [has been] recognised internationally," the premier tweets.
  • On Thursday, NAC approved revised estimate of GDP growth for 2020-21.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday congratulated his government on achieving a gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.37% for the last financial year 2020-2021.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the premier highlighted the growth, claiming that the increase in GDP had led to the “creation of substantial jobs, and a rise in per capita income”.

“Our economic reforms success [has been] recognised internationally,” he said, mentioning that Bloomberg predicted Pakistan “will sustain high growth trajectory [and] employment levels.”

PM Imran Khan further highlighted that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan has been ranked amongst the “top three countries on normalcy index,” which he claimed indicated the “saving jobs and lives.”

Attaching a picture from the magazine that placed Pakistan second on its normalcy index, measuring countries activity, he said: “The Economist recognised this in its latest normalcy index.”

On Thursday, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced on Twitter that the National Accounts Committee (NAC) had approved a revised estimate of GDP growth for 2020-21. 

"The growth in [the fiscal year] 2020-21 was 5.37%," he wrote, claiming that this is the [second] highest growth in the last 14 years. 

Umar wrote: "Higher growth versus provisional estimates which were based on July-March numbers, was mainly due to strong industrial growth in April-June."


More From Business:

Lahore blast death toll rises to 3 as Senate set to debate terrorism on Monday

Lahore blast death toll rises to 3 as Senate set to debate terrorism on Monday
Govt school's walls collapse in Paposh Nagar as strong wind hit Karachi

Govt school's walls collapse in Paposh Nagar as strong wind hit Karachi
Pakistani rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Pakistani rupee registers minor gain against US dollar
What does the Murree inquiry report say?

What does the Murree inquiry report say?
Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Safdar a Rs140m car on his wedding?

Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Safdar a Rs140m car on his wedding?
Karachi's coronavirus positivity rate gets worse as restrictions return

Karachi's coronavirus positivity rate gets worse as restrictions return
Punjab Police's official Twitter account hacked

Punjab Police's official Twitter account hacked
Gold price in Pakistan: How high can rates go after imposition of 17% GST?

Gold price in Pakistan: How high can rates go after imposition of 17% GST?
Abu Dhabi attack: Body of Pakistani expatriate arrives in Peshawar

Abu Dhabi attack: Body of Pakistani expatriate arrives in Peshawar
KP LG polls second phase to take place on March 27: ECP

KP LG polls second phase to take place on March 27: ECP
Omicron surge brings Pakistan highest COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Omicron surge brings Pakistan highest COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
Probe committee says defective planning, delayed decisions led to Murree incident

Probe committee says defective planning, delayed decisions led to Murree incident

Latest

view all