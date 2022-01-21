International players ready to participate in PSL 7 despite Lahore blast: PCB

Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform live at the ceremony and sing the anthem of the tournament.



"Many international players are taking part in PSL7 including England's cricketer Lewis Gregory," says COO Salman Naseer.

In pre-testing, two players and two team officials have been tested positive for COVID-19, he says.

KARACHI: International players are ready to take part in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 7) despite the Lahore blast, a Pakistan Cricket Board official has said.

According to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) PCB Salman Naseer, many international players are taking part in PSL 7 and the Lahore blast has not dampened their spirits.



"England's cricketer Lewis Gregory has arrived in Karachi to represent Karachi Kings in PSL7," he added.



The opening ceremony of PSL 7 is set to take place on January 27 in the city of lights at the National Stadium. Renowned singers Atif Aslam and Aima Baig will perform live at the ceremony and sing the anthem of the tournament.

COVID-19

In the pre-testing phase, two players and two team officials have been tested positive for COVID-19, including 40 employees of the hotel, said the COO, adding that the employees are isolated.

The PSL's latest edition will be played in Karachi from January 27 to February 7 and in Lahore from February 10-27.

The first match will be staged under the lights of the National Stadium, where Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will go head-to-head.

— Thumbnail image: PSL/Twitter

