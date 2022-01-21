COAS Gen Bajwa reiterates resolve to fight against terrorism

COAS Gen Bajwa vows that sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain.

"Complete peace will return to Pakistan," he says.

The COAS visits the Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of this menace from the country, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS was briefed about the prevailing security situation, progress on development works in newly-merged districts, and Pak-Afghan border fencing during his visit to the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar.

The military's media wing said that while paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers, and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Levies, Khasadar, and police, the COAS vowed that sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and "complete peace will return to Pakistan."

"The COAS appreciated security forces for providing an enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly-merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area," the statement read.

Earlier, on arrival at the Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

— Thumbnail image: ISPR