 
pakistan
Friday Jan 21 2022
By
Web Desk

COAS Gen Bajwa reiterates resolve to fight against terrorism

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 21, 2022

  • COAS Gen Bajwa vows that sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain.
  • "Complete peace will return to Pakistan," he says.
  • The COAS visits the Corps Headquarters Peshawar.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday reiterated the resolve of the Pakistan Army to fight against terrorism till the elimination of this menace from the country, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The COAS was briefed about the prevailing security situation, progress on development works in newly-merged districts, and Pak-Afghan border fencing during his visit to the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar.

The military's media wing said that while paying tribute to brave tribesmen, officers, and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps (FC), Levies, Khasadar, and police, the COAS vowed that sacrifices of martyrs will not go in vain and "complete peace will return to Pakistan."  

"The COAS appreciated security forces for providing an enabling environment for the completion of socio-economic development projects in the newly-merged districts, vital for enduring stability and sustainable progress of the area," the statement read.

Earlier, on arrival at the Corps Headquarters, the COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid.

— Thumbnail image: ISPR

More From Pakistan:

Schools in areas with high COVID positivity to be closed for one week: NCOC

Schools in areas with high COVID positivity to be closed for one week: NCOC
Justice Ayesha Malik makes history, elevation to Supreme Court confirmed

Justice Ayesha Malik makes history, elevation to Supreme Court confirmed
ATC sentences Sialkot citizen for attempting to justify lynching of Priyantha Kumara

ATC sentences Sialkot citizen for attempting to justify lynching of Priyantha Kumara
FM Qureshi terms Rana Shamim's affidavit an attempt to malign IHC

FM Qureshi terms Rana Shamim's affidavit an attempt to malign IHC
PM Imran Khan congratulates his govt on achieving 5.37% GDP growth in FY21

PM Imran Khan congratulates his govt on achieving 5.37% GDP growth in FY21
Karachi: 5 dead, several injured as gusty winds sweep across city

Karachi: 5 dead, several injured as gusty winds sweep across city

Lahore blast death toll rises to 3 as Senate set to debate terrorism on Monday

Lahore blast death toll rises to 3 as Senate set to debate terrorism on Monday
Karachi government school's walls collapse as strong winds wreak havoc

Karachi government school's walls collapse as strong winds wreak havoc
What does the Murree inquiry report say?

What does the Murree inquiry report say?
Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Safdar a Rs140m car on his wedding?

Did Maryam Nawaz gift Junaid Safdar a Rs140m car on his wedding?
Karachi's coronavirus positivity rate gets worse as restrictions return

Karachi's coronavirus positivity rate gets worse as restrictions return
Punjab Police's official Twitter account hacked

Punjab Police's official Twitter account hacked

Latest

view all