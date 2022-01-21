Man's dead body surrounded by 124 snakes found in US home

The man had kept the snakes inside a cage in his house, however, the cause of his death has not been determined yet, police said —AFP via Getty Images

In a shocking discovery, the dead body of a man, surrounded by at least 124 snakes, was found inside a house in Maryland, United States.

According to a report by The Independent, the incident took place in Charles County of Maryland.

Police said that the man had kept the snakes, some of which were venomous, inside a cage in his house.

One of the deceased man's neighbours, after not seeing him for a day, had gone to check in on him.

The neighbour told the police that he peeped into the house through a window after no one answered the door and saw the man, 49, lying on the floor unconscious.

He then decided to call 911 for help. When emergency services arrived and examined the man, he was found to be dead.

Police added that the cause of death is yet to be determined, adding that "no obvious signs of foul play have been found so far."

“Inside the house, more than 100 venomous and non-venomous snakes of different varieties were discovered in tanks situated on racks,” the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said, per the report.

The man had kept different types of snakes in his house, including pythons, rattlesnakes, cobras and black mambas, police said, adding that animal control officials were examining the snakes.

The chief animal control officer of the county told police that they had "not encountered an incident like this in more than 30 years of experience."



“Charles County Animal Control is coordinating rescue efforts relating to the reptiles with assistance from reptile experts from North Carolina and Virginia,” the police said.



It should be noted that Maryland's law prohibits people from keeping snakes as pets.