Is Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink close to human testing?

Elon Musk's interface company Neuralink starts running clinical trials by implanting brain chips in humans.

According to RT, the company has begun to recruit employees and posted an advertisement to hire staff, including a clinical trial director and a clinical trial coordinator.

The ad states that the staff will “work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and top engineers, as well as working with Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants," adding that the director will lead to help build a team in order to develop “regulatory interactions that come with a fast-paced and ever-evolving environment.”

Last month, Musk said that he hopes to implant Neuralink brain chips by 2022 after getting the testing plan approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

So far, the Neuralink brain chips have been implanted in pigs and monkeys. The company posted a video of a monkey playing video games with its mind.

In 2016, Musk along with his partners, founded Neuralink to connect the brain with the computer in order to overcome the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The billionaire said that the implants will help the paralysed people to connect with smart devices and he claims to do so by bridging the signals between neurons.

Musk plans to implant chips in people with severe spinal injuries first like quadriplegics.

“We have a chance with Neuralink to restore full-body functionality to someone who has a spinal cord injury,” he said at the Wall Street Journal CEO Council summit.