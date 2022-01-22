 
world
Saturday Jan 22 2022
By
Web Desk

US President Joe Biden nominates first Muslim woman as federal judge

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 22, 2022

Nusrat Jahan Choudhury nominated as US Federal Judge. – Courtesy ACLU of Illinois
Nusrat Jahan Choudhury nominated as US Federal Judge. – Courtesy ACLU of Illinois

  • Biden nominates sixty-two women for the federal judiciary.
  • Nusrat Jahan Choudhury is a Bangladeshi American.
  • Joe Biden has nominated 24 Blacks, while 17 belongs to Hispanic and 16 have been Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. 

WASHINGTON: President of the United States of America Joe Biden has nominated the first Muslim-American woman as a federal judge for the first time in the history of the country.

According to USA Today, Nusrat Jahan Choudhury is a Bangladeshi American and if her nomination is approved by the US Senate, she would be the second Muslim to serve as a federal judge after Zahid Quraishi, who was also nominated by Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden nominated Nusrat Jahan Choudhury, who is currently working as legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, for the US district court, Eastern District of New York.

Biden nominated sixty-two women for the federal judiciary, including seven of the eight new nominees.

The new group includes a civil rights lawyer while two are labour lawyers and two are public defenders. The nominees also include a Taiwanese immigrant and two Black women, while an Asian American, a Latina and one nominee who identifies as Asian American are also included in the list of nominees, the report said.

Last summer, a number of Muslim Americans expressed their support for Bangladeshi American Sanam Choudhury for one of New York's federal court vacancies, while Senator Chuck Schumer also supported her for the post.

The US president is also nominating African-American Arianna Freeman, who is currently serving in Philadelphia as a federal public defender, she is on the number eight in the list of Black women nominated by Biden.

US Senate approved 41 Biden’s federal judge nominees in the first year after holding office and it makes him the second president after John F. Kennedy, whose nominees were approved by the senate during their first 12 months.

Joe Biden has nominated 24 Blacks, while 17 belongs to Hispanic and 16 have been Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. 

More From World:

Legal Forum for Kashmir issues dossier on extra-judicial execution of under-trial prisoner

Legal Forum for Kashmir issues dossier on extra-judicial execution of under-trial prisoner

Student becomes millionaire after turning selfies into NFT

Student becomes millionaire after turning selfies into NFT

Hong Kong locks down thousands in coronavirus housing block

Hong Kong locks down thousands in coronavirus housing block
Is Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink close to human testing?

Is Elon Musk's brain implant company Neuralink close to human testing?

Man's dead body surrounded by 124 snakes found in US home

Man's dead body surrounded by 124 snakes found in US home
'My mother is Hindu, father Muslim': Salman Khan says after neighbour defames him

'My mother is Hindu, father Muslim': Salman Khan says after neighbour defames him
Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review

Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review
Side-eye meme girl to auction picture for $15,000

Side-eye meme girl to auction picture for $15,000

German prosecutors examine 42 cases after church abuse probe

German prosecutors examine 42 cases after church abuse probe
Afghan NGO women 'threatened with shooting' for not wearing burqa

Afghan NGO women 'threatened with shooting' for not wearing burqa
Brother urged synagogue hostage-taker to surrender in chilling last call

Brother urged synagogue hostage-taker to surrender in chilling last call
Norway says Taliban team expected in Oslo for aid talks

Norway says Taliban team expected in Oslo for aid talks

Latest

view all