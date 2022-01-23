World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft

Spirit of Innovation uses a 400kW electric powertrain — Rolls Royce/File

Rolls-Royce breaks two world speed records with new all-electric aircraft created by company.



World Air Sports Federation verifies both experimental attempts as records.

Maximum speed reaches 387.4 mph (623 km/h) — which would make it the fastest electric vehicle ever.

Two world speed records have been broken by an all-electric aircraft built by Rolls-Royce, the BBC reported.

The Spirit of Innovation hit an average of 555.9 km/h (345.4 mph) over 3 km, and 532.1km/h (330 mph) over 15 km, in November 2021. The World Air Sports Federation has verified both experimental attempts as records.

Rolls-Royce described it as a "fantastic achievement".

The maximum speed reached is of 387.4 mph (623 km/h) — which would make it the fastest electric vehicle ever. It was not part of the official record submission.

Backed by the UK government, the project falls under the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) project.

— RollsRoyce/File

Four hundred Kilowatt electric powertrain is used by the aircraft which is equivalent to a 535 BHP supercar.

"The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this programme has exciting applications for the Advanced Air Mobility market.

"This is another milestone that will help make 'jet zero' a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonise transport across air, land and sea."