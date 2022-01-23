 
world
Sunday Jan 23 2022
By
Web Desk

World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 23, 2022

Spirit of Innovation uses a 400kW electric powertrain — Rolls Royce/File
Spirit of Innovation uses a 400kW electric powertrain — Rolls Royce/File

  • Rolls-Royce breaks two world speed records with new all-electric aircraft created by company.
  • World Air Sports Federation verifies both experimental attempts as records.
  • Maximum speed reaches 387.4 mph (623 km/h) — which would make it the fastest electric vehicle ever.

Two world speed records have been broken by an all-electric aircraft built by Rolls-Royce, the BBC reported.

The Spirit of Innovation hit an average of 555.9 km/h (345.4 mph) over 3 km, and 532.1km/h (330 mph) over 15 km, in November 2021. The World Air Sports Federation has verified both experimental attempts as records.

Rolls-Royce described it as a "fantastic achievement".

The maximum speed reached is of 387.4 mph (623 km/h) — which would make it the fastest electric vehicle ever. It was not part of the official record submission.

Backed by the UK government, the project falls under the Accelerating the Electrification of Flight (ACCEL) project.

— RollsRoyce/File
— RollsRoyce/File

Four hundred Kilowatt electric powertrain is used by the aircraft which is equivalent to a 535 BHP supercar. 

"The advanced battery and propulsion technology developed for this programme has exciting applications for the Advanced Air Mobility market.

"This is another milestone that will help make 'jet zero' a reality and supports our ambitions to deliver the technology breakthroughs society needs to decarbonise transport across air, land and sea."

More From World:

No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.

No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.
Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France

Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France
US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action

US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action
Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism
Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'

Taliban say Oslo talks with West will 'transform atmosphere of war'
Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions

Omicron 'sub-variant' throws up new virus questions
One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID

One symptom that experts say can help predict COVID
Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'

Pig-to-human heart transplant pioneer hailed for 'medical miracle'
We are still in phase 1 of the COVID pandemic, warns White House medical advisor

We are still in phase 1 of the COVID pandemic, warns White House medical advisor
US studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron

US studies highlight the need for COVID boosters to fight Omicron
WhatsApp is developing default wallpapers for voice calls

WhatsApp is developing default wallpapers for voice calls
US opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organisation

US opposes plans to strengthen World Health Organisation

Latest

view all