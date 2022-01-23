Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start

From left to right. Tina Ambani, Rima Kapoor, Supriya Sule, Krisha Shah and Jai Anmol Ambani pose for a picture — Instagram

Brace yourselves for another episode of lavish celebrations as Jai Anmol Ambani, son of Indian business tycoon Anil Ambani — chairman of Reliance Communications — has started his pre-wedding festivities with fiance Krisha Shah with their close relatives.

The news came to light after India's Nationalist Congress Party member Supriya Sule posted a set of pictures from an event of the Ambani's pre-wedding festivities on her official Instagram handle Saturday.

One picture showed Anmol Ambani posing with Krisha while Anmol's mother, Tina Ambani, Rima Kapoor and Sule were also in the frame.

Have a look at the pictures here:

The couple were engaged last year in December.

The wedding is expected to be another grand star studded event as that of Isha Ambani, Anmol's cousin and the only daughter of Mukesh Ambani.



Jai Anmol is the eldest son of Anil Ambani, brother to India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani. His mother Tina is a former Bollywood actress. Mukesh is one of the richest people in the world and his net worth is estimated at US$92.6 million, according to Forbes.

