 
world
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Afghan education ministry promises reopening schools for all in March

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Representational image of an Afghan girl walking to school. Photo: AFP
Representational image of an Afghan girl walking to school. Photo: AFP

  • Afghan officials say schools will be opened for both girls and boys of all age groups.
  • Say they will decide on girls’ return to schools without considering external pressures or demands.
  • Thomas West says international community will pay salaries of school teachers if Taliban let girls return to schools.

KABUL: A couple of days after US special representative for Afghanistan Thomas West's remarks on girls' education in Afghanistan, officials of the Afghan ministry of education promised to reopen schools for all age groups, both girls and boys, at the start of the new academic year (March 21), The News reported.

Thomas West, while speaking to BBC Pashto, had said that the US and international community intends to pay salaries of school teachers if the Taliban let girls return to schools.

The education ministry officials said they will decide on girls’ return to schools without considering external pressures, as they asserted that the schools were temporarily closed across Afghanistan and will be opened by next spring.

Related items

“If the international community and US pay the salaries of teachers or not, we, as the government, will open schools in the spring and this decision is not linked with the demands of the US and international community,” said Aziz Ahmad Reyan, head of the Publication and Public Relations of the MoE.

“The ministry of higher education is making efforts to open universities very soon,” said Ahmad Taqqi, spokesman of the ministry of higher education.

Girls in grades 7-12 were barred from school after the return of the Islamic Emirate to power in Afghanistan in mid-August, which drew strong protests internally and abroad.

“If the demands of the international community over the reopening of schools are not considered, we will witness a government collapse,” said Khalil Ahmad Kanjo, education expert.

More From World:

Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo

Taliban, Afghan civil society 'break the ice' in Oslo
Pet hamster tests positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong

Pet hamster tests positive for COVID-19 in Hong Kong
'10 minutes': Indian grocery startups promise of quick deliveries, heats concerns of road safety

'10 minutes': Indian grocery startups promise of quick deliveries, heats concerns of road safety
My 'Muslimness' was a problem, says sacked British minister

My 'Muslimness' was a problem, says sacked British minister
Bride cancels wedding after groom slaps her for dancing with his cousin

Bride cancels wedding after groom slaps her for dancing with his cousin
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid new Omicron restrictions

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern cancels wedding amid new Omicron restrictions
Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start

Another Ambani wedding: Jai Anmol Ambani, fiance Krisha Shah's pre-wedding celebrations start
No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.

No evacuation for now of US citizens in Ukraine: State Dept.
Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France

Thousands protest Covid vaccine pass in France
US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action

US suspends 44 US flights by Chinese carriers after China action
Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism

Taliban warn against dissent, women's rights activism
World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft

World records broken: Rolls-Royce introduces all-electric aircraft

Latest

view all