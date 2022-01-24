 
entertainment
Monday Jan 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 24, 2022

Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Prince Charles is said to have offered Prince Harry and Meghan to stay with him when they visit the UK over fear of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir.

According to a source, the Duke of Wales is concerned that his son’s upcoming tell-all book, which promises to be a truthful account, will be an "excoriating takedown" of Charles’ wife Camilla.

The source told the Sun: “Forget the Prince Andrew saga, the main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry’s book — and the reputational damage it could very well do.

“There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age.

“Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.

“Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused.

“Charles is deeply protective of Camilla.

"The last thing he needs — especially in a year of celebration that should be all about the Queen — is an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts.”

More From Entertainment:

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West

Julia Fox teases Kim Kardashian with latest PDA-filled photos with Kanye West
Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment

Olivia Munn posts cute selfie with baby Malcolm as she gets a ‘surprise’ hair treatment
Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL

Pete Davidson, Colin Jost make fun on buying a Staten Island ferry boat on SNL
Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row

Candid Kanye West film premieres at Sundance amid editing row
Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'

Christina Aguilera sends support to Britney Spears: 'I will always be here'
Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts

Garrett Hedlund gets arrested for public intoxication post split from Emma Roberts
Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star

Adele’s apology for cancelling shows last minute was ‘snivelling’: slams ‘Loose Women’ star
‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations

‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ star fired over misconduct accusations
Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth to mark father’s death anniversary for the first time without Prince Philip
Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler

Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian heartbroken over death of Thierry Mugler
Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73

Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga’s fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies aged 73
James Snyder fired from Broadway Show

James Snyder fired from Broadway Show

Latest

view all