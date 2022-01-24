Prince Charles offered major olive branch to Prince Harry to protect Camilla

Prince Charles is said to have offered Prince Harry and Meghan to stay with him when they visit the UK over fear of the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir.

According to a source, the Duke of Wales is concerned that his son’s upcoming tell-all book, which promises to be a truthful account, will be an "excoriating takedown" of Charles’ wife Camilla.

The source told the Sun: “Forget the Prince Andrew saga, the main topic of discussion at Clarence House is Harry’s book — and the reputational damage it could very well do.

“There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age.

“Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.

“Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused.

“Charles is deeply protective of Camilla.

"The last thing he needs — especially in a year of celebration that should be all about the Queen — is an excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts.”