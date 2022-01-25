 
Kanye West threatens 'legal action' to Kim Kardashian for 'playing with kids'

Kanye West won't take no for an answer when it comes to spending time with his children.

In a recent interview with Jason Lee, the 44-year-old rapper launches warning to Kim Kardashian and her family for keeping way children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm away from him.

"And to participate without no noise,' he said. 'Cause they can go on SNL and make jokes. They can make jokes in the media. They can plant stories about whoever I'm dating whatever they want to do. They can block deals they could do all that type of stuff," said Ye.

"But I'mma tell you straight up, don't play with my kids," he warned. "Don't play with my kids. Whoever y'all work for, whoever y'all think the family is working for, I'm telling you right now, don't play with my children. And it's going to be all legal. It's going to be all legal, baby."

Kanye also revealed that is was Kim's youngest sister Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott, who sent him the address to daughter Chicago's birthday. The Kardashian-Jenner clan jointly celebrated Stormi and Chicago's birthday early January.

"I just gotta shout out to Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter and to be there with the rest of the family," he said.

