ICC Awards 2021: Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam have a message for everyone

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (right) and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) Photos: Espncricinfo

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi are delighted to have each won in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Awards 2021.

Both Azam and Afridi expressed on Twitter how proud and grateful they were.



On Monday, Shaheen Afridi was declared the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy Men's Cricketer of the Year by the ICC, one of the highest ranking awards by the ICC, whereas Babar Azam was named as the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.



Babar Azam, the star batter, took to Twitter on Tuesday to express his gratitude for being named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021.

"I am thankful to Almighty, my family, friends, and fans who always push me to do better with all their love and trust," he said in a tweet.

This is the third mention of Babar Azam in the ICC Awards 2021. He was earlier announced as the captain of the T20 and ODI teams of the year by the ICC.

Pakistan's "tall boy" Afridi, as noted by ICC, also joined Babar in expressing his joy and gratitude by posting a tweet.

"Almighty has been very kind to me. I'm extremely grateful for all the love sent my way," he wrote.

The Pakistani star’s memorable performance was against India in the first match of the mega tournament when he sent three India players home and set the stage for the team’s historic victory against the arch-rivals.

