PSLAnthem: Twitter divided over Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar's songs

Tuesday Jan 25 2022
Tuesday Jan 25, 2022

#PSLAnthem: Twitter divided over Atif Aslam and Ali Zafars songs

Pakistan Super League (PSL) fans are busy giving their input on this year's anthem on social media, with #PSLAnthem and #AgayDekh among the top two trends on Twitter since its release a day earlier.

Not everyone seemed to be too happy with the much-awaited PSL anthem. Fans were quick to draw comparisons between Atif Aslam and Ali Zafar, debating who did the anthem better.

Here are some of the comparisons:

Last year's PSL anthem Groove Mera featuring Naseebo Lal and the one by Fawad Khan in 2019 garnered much criticism, but some tweeps disappointed by PSL 2022's Agay Dekh are now saying Groove Mera was a better anthem.

Meanwhile, the meme-mongers had some hilarious reactions on the PSL anthem too.

Have a look at them here:


