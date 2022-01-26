COVID-19 updates: After Karachi, Peshawar with second-highest positivity rate

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022
As the fifth wave of the coronavirus surges through the country, due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, major cities in Pakistan have seen an uptick in test positive ratio, which is the percentage of tests that came back positive for COVID-19 out of the total conducted.
In 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity should remain at 5% or below for at least 14 days. The Pakistan government has also directed curbs in cities which report positivity rates over 10%.
Karachi's positivity ratio was recorded at 40.91% as 1,542 cases were recorded after a total of 3,769 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Peshawar saw 454 new cases, taking the positivity ratio to 27.99%.
|
District
|
COVID-19 lab tests in 24 hours
|
Positive cases in 24 hours
|
Positivity percentage
|
Mirpur
|
288
|
21
|
7.29%
|
Muzaffarabad
|
517
|
139
|
26.89%
|
Quetta
|
481
|
40
|
8.32%
|
Diamer
|
69
|
6
|
8.70%
|
Gilgit
|
91
|
9
|
9.89%
|
Skardu
|
103
|
1
|
0.97%
|
Islamabad
|
6,468
|
685
|
10.59%
|
Abbottabad
|
754
|
80
|
10.61%
|
Bannu
|
268
|
15
|
5.60%
|
Mardan
|
429
|
54
|
12.59%
|
Nowshera
|
248
|
27
|
10.89%
|
Peshawar
|
1,622
|
454
|
27.99%
|
Swabi
|
734
|
43
|
5.86%
|
Swat
|
816
|
25
|
3.06%
|
Bahawalpur
|
720
|
48
|
6.67%
|
Faisalabad
|
736
|
34
|
4.62%
|
Gujranwala
|
1,289
|
12
|
0.93%
|
Gujrat
|
1,093
|
5
|
0.46%
|
Jhelum
|
295
|
1
|
0.34%
|
Lahore
|
8,383
|
947
|
11.30%
|
Multan
|
456
|
24
|
5.26%
|
Rawalpindi
|
2,674
|
350
|
13.09%
|
Sargodha
|
209
|
17
|
8.13%
|
Hyderabad
|
324
|
86
|
26.54%
|
Karachi
|
3,769
|
1,542
|
40.91%
— With additional reporting by Waqar Bhatti