Wednesday Jan 26 2022
COVID-19 updates: After Karachi, Peshawar with second-highest positivity rate

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

A healthcare worker administers a dose of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan, January 16, 2022. — Reuters
As the fifth wave of the coronavirus surges through the country, due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, major cities in Pakistan have seen an uptick in test positive ratio, which is the percentage of tests that came back positive for COVID-19 out of the total conducted.

In 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity should remain at 5% or below for at least 14 days. The Pakistan government has also directed curbs in cities which report positivity rates over 10%.

Karachi's positivity ratio was recorded at 40.91% as 1,542 cases were recorded after a total of 3,769 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Peshawar saw 454 new cases, taking the positivity ratio to 27.99%.

COVID-19 situation in cities across Pakistan

District

COVID-19 lab tests in 24 hours

Positive cases in 24 hours

Positivity percentage

Mirpur

288

21

7.29%

Muzaffarabad

517

139

26.89%

Quetta

481

40

8.32%

Diamer

69

6

8.70%

Gilgit

91

9

9.89%

Skardu

103

1

0.97%

Islamabad

6,468

685

10.59%

Abbottabad

754

80

10.61%

Bannu

268

15

5.60%

Mardan

429

54

12.59%

Nowshera

248

27

10.89%

Peshawar

1,622

454

27.99%

Swabi

734

43

5.86%

Swat

816

25

3.06%

Bahawalpur

720

48

6.67%

Faisalabad

736

34

4.62%

Gujranwala

1,289

12

0.93%

Gujrat

1,093

5

0.46%

Jhelum

295

1

0.34%

Lahore

8,383

947

11.30%

Multan

456

24

5.26%

Rawalpindi

2,674

350

13.09%

Sargodha

209

17

8.13%

Hyderabad

324

86

26.54%

Karachi

3,769

1,542

40.91%

— With additional reporting by Waqar Bhatti

