COVID-19 updates: After Karachi, Peshawar with second-highest positivity rate

As the fifth wave of the coronavirus surges through the country, due to the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, major cities in Pakistan have seen an uptick in test positive ratio, which is the percentage of tests that came back positive for COVID-19 out of the total conducted.

In 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity should remain at 5% or below for at least 14 days. The Pakistan government has also directed curbs in cities which report positivity rates over 10%.

Karachi's positivity ratio was recorded at 40.91% as 1,542 cases were recorded after a total of 3,769 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Peshawar saw 454 new cases, taking the positivity ratio to 27.99%.

COVID-19 situation in cities across Pakistan

District COVID-19 lab tests in 24 hours Positive cases in 24 hours Positivity percentage Mirpur 288 21 7.29% Muzaffarabad 517 139 26.89% Quetta 481 40 8.32% Diamer 69 6 8.70% Gilgit 91 9 9.89% Skardu 103 1 0.97% Islamabad 6,468 685 10.59% Abbottabad 754 80 10.61% Bannu 268 15 5.60% Mardan 429 54 12.59% Nowshera 248 27 10.89% Peshawar 1,622 454 27.99% Swabi 734 43 5.86% Swat 816 25 3.06% Bahawalpur 720 48 6.67% Faisalabad 736 34 4.62% Gujranwala 1,289 12 0.93% Gujrat 1,093 5 0.46% Jhelum 295 1 0.34% Lahore 8,383 947 11.30% Multan 456 24 5.26% Rawalpindi 2,674 350 13.09% Sargodha 209 17 8.13% Hyderabad 324 86 26.54% Karachi 3,769 1,542 40.91%

— With additional reporting by Waqar Bhatti