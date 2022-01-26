Australian Open: What message does Sania Mirza have for Melbourne?

A week after announcing her retirement from professional tennis, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared an old picture of herself playing in Melbourne and shared a message after bowing out of the Australian Open on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, and tagging Australian Open official account, Sania gave a message to Melbourne stating "Melbourne, you have always been special..21 years and counting (heart). Until we meet again - on the court or off it."



Sania Mirza, 35, announced earlier this month that she will retire at the end of the 2022 season. The four-time Grand Slam champion stated that her body is deteriorating and she needs to focus more on her family, Indian media reported.



However, while talking to Sony Sports Network after her quarter-final exit in the Australian Open mixed doubles, she regretted the announcement.

"I made the announcement too soon," Sania said.





