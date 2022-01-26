Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'turnaround' from philanthropy to 'earn more money'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are changing directions in search of earning more fame and money, says royal commentator.

Now Angela Levin has spent more than a year with Prince Harry for an authorised documentary and claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now looking to enter showbiz.

"This all seems to be a big turnaround from their philanthropic and non-profit work to just pure entertainment," she told Sun Online.

"It suggests they want to earn loads more money," she added.

"Meghan feels that she wants to be a star in every way she can, and perhaps philanthropic work isn't giving them enough of that celebrity," she said.



"Harry was reportedly going to take over from James Corden on The Late Late Show as a presenter when his book comes out.

"It's been claimed he plans to do this for a couple of weeks to promote this memoir of his, which will no doubt feature some attacks the Royal Family.

"Nonetheless, he still wants to do something comic. That's what's been rumoured.

"It's said - and that could well be tongue in cheek - that he wants to take over the job from James Corden. They are good pals.

"And Meghan very much liked being interviewed by Ellen and apparently said afterwards she'd love to have her own programme, just like that."

The royal commentator highlighted how the Sussexes "just keep changing their direction".

"I'm surprised they're not dizzy. Every week they want to do something different," she said.

"Last week it was politics, this week it's entertainment, the week before last it was making documentaries, before that it was a book. It's just chop-change."