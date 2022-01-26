 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'turnaround' from philanthropy to 'earn more money'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 26, 2022

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle turnaround from philanthropy to earn more money
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'turnaround' from philanthropy to 'earn more money'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are changing directions in search of earning more fame and money, says royal commentator.

Now Angela Levin has spent more than a year with Prince Harry for an authorised documentary and claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now looking to enter showbiz. 

"This all seems to be a big turnaround from their philanthropic and non-profit work to just pure entertainment," she told Sun Online.

"It suggests they want to earn loads more money," she added.

"Meghan feels that she wants to be a star in every way she can, and perhaps philanthropic work isn't giving them enough of that celebrity," she said.

"Harry was reportedly going to take over from James Corden on The Late Late Show as a presenter when his book comes out.

"It's been claimed he plans to do this for a couple of weeks to promote this memoir of his, which will no doubt feature some attacks the Royal Family.

"Nonetheless, he still wants to do something comic. That's what's been rumoured.

"It's said - and that could well be tongue in cheek - that he wants to take over the job from James Corden. They are good pals.

"And Meghan very much liked being interviewed by Ellen and apparently said afterwards she'd love to have her own programme, just like that."

The royal commentator highlighted how the Sussexes "just keep changing their direction".

"I'm surprised they're not dizzy. Every week they want to do something different," she said.

"Last week it was politics, this week it's entertainment, the week before last it was making documentaries, before that it was a book. It's just chop-change."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew dropped savage comments on Prince Harry at Eugenie's wedding

Prince Andrew dropped savage comments on Prince Harry at Eugenie's wedding
Kanye West raves about new home 'walking distance' away from Kim Kardashian

Kanye West raves about new home 'walking distance' away from Kim Kardashian
Jennifer Garner 'on-board' as ex-Ben Affleck prepares to propose Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner 'on-board' as ex-Ben Affleck prepares to propose Jennifer Lopez
Prince William wanted to be a policeman: Here’s why

Prince William wanted to be a policeman: Here’s why
'The Office' stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski reunite for film after 10 years

'The Office' stars Steve Carell, John Krasinski reunite for film after 10 years
Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats of legal action

Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s threats of legal action
Michael Jackson body-shamed sister Janet Jackson, hurled brutal names at her

Michael Jackson body-shamed sister Janet Jackson, hurled brutal names at her
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'getting along' as co-parents, less chance of custody battle

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid 'getting along' as co-parents, less chance of custody battle
Kanye West CONFIRMS he rescued Kim Kardashian from second Ray J tape leak

Kanye West CONFIRMS he rescued Kim Kardashian from second Ray J tape leak
Piers Morgan comes out in support of Joe Rogan

Piers Morgan comes out in support of Joe Rogan
Dua Lipa opens up about her Kosovar roots: 'Cannot deny my identity'

Dua Lipa opens up about her Kosovar roots: 'Cannot deny my identity'
Julia Fox declares her ship-name with Kanye West and it's a lot similar to Kim's

Julia Fox declares her ship-name with Kanye West and it's a lot similar to Kim's

Latest

view all