 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to delete other people's messages in group chats

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Representational image. Photo: Reuters
As reported earlier, popular messaging platform WhatsApp was working on updating a major feature in the application that will allow the group admins to delete any message sent on the group for everyone.

WABetaInfo on their official Twitter handle have announced that the feature update will finally be available for WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS very soon.

The idea of the update is to give more power to the admins to moderate group chats and enable them to delete the messages sent in a group chat by anyone for everyone.

However, the date for the release of this update is still not known.

