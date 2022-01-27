Kate Middleton missed her hubby William a lot on first Valentine's Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William - who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011 - were not together on first Valentine's Day after their royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess, who celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in April 2021, kept their eyes closed to let their hearts talk on the day of lovers as they were not apparently together due to William's deployment to the Falkland Islands for six weeks in his role as a RAF search and rescue pilot.



The Duke missed out on the annual holiday with his wife of ten months. But he made sure to treat Kate on the day, sending bouquet of flowers and card to his sweetheart.

Kate, who was little bit hurt as she's missing her hubby on the day, experienced interesting interaction with a little boy when she stepped out for solo engagements in Liverpool.

The boy, called Jaqson, told the Duchess he was sorry that William couldn't be with her on Valentine's Day, Kate told him: "Do you know where he is?

"He's in the Falklands but he's sent me a card this morning."

William returned home from the Falkland Islands on 21 March 2012 and enjoyed a short period of leave with Kate, before returning to his duties in the UK.



Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan also spent their first Valentine's Day as a married couple apart in 2019. The Duke of Sussex visited the British armed forces in Norway and was pictured sitting in a makeshift igloo, surrounded by candles and photos of the couple on their wedding day.