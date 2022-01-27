 
world
Thursday Jan 27 2022
By
AFP

One dead, four injured in Washington shooting

By
AFP

Thursday Jan 27, 2022

Seattle Police officers carry gear as they walk towards the Seattle Police Departments West Precinct in Seattle, Washington, US June 10, 2020 — Reuters/File
Seattle Police officers carry gear as they walk towards the Seattle Police Department's West Precinct in Seattle, Washington, US June 10, 2020 — Reuters/File

  • Police report that one person has died and another four got wounded Thursday in a shooting at a hotel in Washington.
  • Shots are fired at a chain hotel and five people are struck by bullets.
  • Washington police cordons off the area and opens investigation.

WASHINGTON: One person died and another four were wounded Thursday in a shooting at a hotel in Washington, local police said.

Five people were struck by bullets and transported to a hospital after shots were fired at a chain hotel in a residential neighborhood early Thursday, the DC Police Department wrote on Twitter.

"MPD has located four adult female shooting victims related to this incident at the Days Inn," the department tweeted.

Another female victim "in grave condition has been pronounced deceased."

The Washington police cordoned off the area for several hours and have opened an investigation.

Officers were called to the scene around 3:30 am local time (0830 GMT) when gunshots rang out during a party in a hotel room in a prime Washington neighborhood, where many embassies are located, several news outlets reported.

Police commander Duncan Bedlion told a local news channel they had received "complaints from the community" about the hotel in the past.

"We receive complaints related to drug activity and that's something we actively work to address with the community," he said.

A suspect has not yet been identified.

More From World:

No exit from zero-COVID: China struggles to find policy off-ramp

No exit from zero-COVID: China struggles to find policy off-ramp
Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case

Altaf Hussain to stand trial for three weeks in hate speech case
Khalistan flag installed on Gandhi Statue in Washington

Khalistan flag installed on Gandhi Statue in Washington
Elephant in Uganda park kills Saudi tourist

Elephant in Uganda park kills Saudi tourist
Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science

Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science
Jerusalem's holy sites and West Bank carpeted in rare snow

Jerusalem's holy sites and West Bank carpeted in rare snow
Indian job seekers burn train, cars following alleged recruitment failures

Indian job seekers burn train, cars following alleged recruitment failures
UN chief tells Security Council: Afghanistan 'hanging by thread'

UN chief tells Security Council: Afghanistan 'hanging by thread'
England lifts Omicron restrictions

England lifts Omicron restrictions
Russia, Ukraine agree to keep ceasefire, new talks next month

Russia, Ukraine agree to keep ceasefire, new talks next month
Sikhs observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

Sikhs observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'
Woman faces jail for allegedly slapping her boyfriend

Woman faces jail for allegedly slapping her boyfriend

Latest

view all