 
Geo News

US adviser Navarro says India's Russian crude buying has to stop

"If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one," says Navarro

By
Reuters
|

August 18, 2025

The Indian flag, the US flag and people miniatures, some with laptops, are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2024. — Reuters
The Indian flag, the US flag and people miniatures, some with laptops, are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2024. — Reuters

  • India's Russian crude purchases funding Moscow war: Navarro.
  • India urged to act like strategic partner of the US.
  • New Delhi acts as "global clearinghouse" for Russian oil: adviser.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said India's purchases of Russian crude were funding Moscow's war in Ukraine and had to stop, adding that New Delhi was "now cozying up to both Russia and China".

"If India wants to be treated as a strategic partner of the US, it needs to start acting like one," Navarro wrote in an opinion piece published in the Financial Times.

India's Foreign Ministry has previously said the country is being unfairly singled out for buying Russian oil while the United States and European Union continue to purchase goods from Russia. US President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods earlier this month, citing New Delhi's continued purchases of Russian oil, taking total tariffs on imports from India to 50%.

"India acts as a global clearinghouse for Russian oil, converting embargoed crude into high-value exports while giving Moscow the dollars it needs," Navarro said.

The adviser also said it was risky to transfer cutting-edge US military capabilities to India as New Delhi was "now cozying up to both Russia and China."

Longtime rivals China and India are quietly and cautiously strengthening ties against the backdrop of Trump's unpredictable approach to both. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of the month while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India from Monday for talks on the disputed border between the two countries.

A planned visit by US trade negotiators to New Delhi from August 25-29 has been called off, a source said over the weekend, delaying talks on a proposed trade agreement and dashing hopes of relief from additional US tariffs on Indian goods from August 27.

US may not be able to create scenario to end Ukraine war: Rubio
US may not be able to create scenario to end Ukraine war: Rubio
Modi's tax overhaul to strain finances but boost image amid US trade tensions
Modi's tax overhaul to strain finances but boost image amid US trade tensions
After DJs and raves, Saudi Arabia promotes home-grown culture
After DJs and raves, Saudi Arabia promotes home-grown culture
Drought, dams and diplomacy: Afghanistan's water crisis goes regional
Drought, dams and diplomacy: Afghanistan's water crisis goes regional
Caribbean islands battered as Hurricane Erin reaches catastrophic Category 5
Caribbean islands battered as Hurricane Erin reaches catastrophic Category 5
Zelensky braces for perilous Trump talks in Washington
Zelensky braces for perilous Trump talks in Washington
Erin expected to become category 5 hurricane, says US weather agency
Erin expected to become category 5 hurricane, says US weather agency
Trump says Ukraine 'gotta make a deal' after summit with Putin yields no ceasefire
Trump says Ukraine 'gotta make a deal' after summit with Putin yields no ceasefire