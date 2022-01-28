 
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan compares fame to 'being an animal at the zoo'

Nicola Coughlan, who found breakout success after starring in Netflix’s Bridgerton, is still adjusting to the fame which she says has come with numerous challenges.

In a recent interview for the March issue of Elle UK, Coughlan 35, compared fame to being ‘an animal at the zoo’ and ‘a dog on the Tube’.

“Being famous is like being a dog on the Tube. It's exactly the same energy," said the Irish actress.

She went on to explain, “When you get on, everyone looks at you. Some people are so smiley, while some are afraid of you and don't want to go near. Some people touch you without asking.”

While Coughlan can still do things she enjoys, she says it is all a bit different after finding success, which she explained with an anecdote.

“I went to the pub with my friend a while back and it was like being an animal at the zoo. People just watching and looking,” she shared, adding, “… But honestly, most people are so, so lovely."

Bridgerton, in which Coughlan plays the role of Penelope Featherington, became Netflix’s biggest show upon its release in December 2020.

