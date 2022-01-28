Man drives without licence for more than 70 years

Representational image of a man driving a car while smiling — iStock/File

Man tells police that he has driven without licence for more than 70 years and never got stopped.

He has been driving without licence and insurance since he was 12 years of age.

Police have posted on Facebook that he had never had a crash.

NOTTINGHAM: Police pulled over a man in Nottingham who told them that he had been driving without a licence for more than 70 years.

Officers said the driver, who was born in 1938, told them that he had been driving without insurance and licence since he was 12 and had never been stopped by police.

"Thankfully, he had never had a crash," said the Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police team on Facebook.

The team added: "Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured!

"Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order... because it will catch up with you... one day."