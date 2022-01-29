India acquired Israeli-made Pegasus spyware under defence deal: report

A hooded man holds a laptop computer as blue screen with an exclamation mark is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. — Reuters/File

NEW DELHI: As a part of its $2 billion defence deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear, India had bought controversial Israeli-made Pegasus spyware in 2017, The New York Times reported.



According to reports, India had reportedly signed the arms deal — the first by a prime minister - during Narendra Modi’s landmark visit to the country.

The spyware, which is classified as military-grade software and produced by the Israeli firm NSO Group, was part of a “package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly $2 billion” between India and Israel, stated the report 'The Battle for the World's Most Powerful Cyberweapon'.

Moreover, the report further mentioned that Modi’s visit came even as “India had maintained a policy” of what it called “commitment to the Palestinian cause,” and “relations with Israel were frosty.”

“The Modi visit, however, was notably cordial, complete with a carefully staged moment of him and Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu walking together barefoot on a local beach. They had a reason for the warm feelings. Their countries had agreed on the sale of a package of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear worth roughly USD two billion — with Pegasus and a missile system as the centrepieces.”

According to the details, months later, Netanyahu made a rare state visit to India and in June 2019, “India voted in support of Israel at the UN’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization, a first for the nation.”

Other countries who have bought Pegasus

India is not the only country that has bought the Pegasus, several other countries including the United States, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Poland, Hungary has also bought the spyware to spy on politicians, journalists, human rights defenders and others, NYT reported, citing a year-long investigation.

It further revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the US had bought and tested the spyware “for years with plans to use it for domestic surveillance until the agency finally decided last year not to deploy the tools”.

The report added that the NSO Group had for nearly a decade been "selling its surveillance software on a subscription basis to law-enforcement and intelligence agencies around the world, promising that it could do what no one else -- not a private company, not even a state intelligence service -- could do: consistently and reliably crack the encrypted communications of any iPhone or Android smartphone."

Court, media trial of Pegasus

The media outlet further mentioned that a political storm erupted after an international media consortium had last year reported that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers of eminent personalities, including opposition leaders and ministers in India could have been allegedly targeted for hacking through Israeli Pegasus spyware sold only to government agencies.

However, it added that the BJP government had categorically dismissed allegations of any kind of surveillance on its part on specific people, saying attempts were being made to "malign" Indian democracy.

The Supreme Court constituted a three-member independent expert panel in October last year to probe the alleged use of the Israeli spyware Pegasus, observing the state cannot get a "free pass" every time the spectre of national security is raised and that its mere invocation cannot render the judiciary a "mute spectator" and be the bugbear it shies away from.