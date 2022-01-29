 
pakistan
Saturday Jan 29 2022
By
Web Desk

NSA Moeed Yusuf visits Afghanistan to discuss matters of mutual interest

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 29, 2022

National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf leads an inter-ministerial delegation to Afghanistan. — Twitter
National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf leads an inter-ministerial delegation to Afghanistan. — Twitter 

  • NSA Yusuf leads an inter-ministerial delegation to Afghanistan to talk on matters of mutual interest, bilateral issues.
  • NSA Yousuf calls on Acting Deputy PM Hanafi to discuss the strengthening of Pakistan-Afghanistan brotherly relations to promote trade, transit, connectivity.
  • "NSA had a productive meeting with Afghanistan's foreign minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to kick off the visit”, says Pakistani ambassador,

KABUL: National Security Advisor (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Saturday led an inter-ministerial delegation to Afghanistan to talk on matters of mutual interest and bilateral issues regarding Pakistan’s involvement to prevent the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

According to the Pakistani Embassy in Afghanistan, the Acting Minister for Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan Nooruddin Azizi received the NSA along with his delegation at the Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul.

The Ambassador of Pakistan to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan tweeted that the NSA had “a productive meeting with Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi to kick off the visit”.

“The [NSA] will have multiple official meetings to strengthen humanitarian & [economic] engagement,” he said.

NSA Yousuf called on Afghan Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdus Salam Hanafi to discuss "strengthening of Pakistan- Afghanistan brotherly relations to promote trade, transit, connectivity" between the two nations. Afghan Deputy PM also hosted a lunch for the Pakistan delegation.


More From Pakistan:

Fawad takes a jibe at Bilawal, suggests he contest Karachi's mayoral polls

Fawad takes a jibe at Bilawal, suggests he contest Karachi's mayoral polls
After 74 years of separation, Indian national issued Pakistani visa to meet his brother

After 74 years of separation, Indian national issued Pakistani visa to meet his brother
Khairpur health workers inoculate police with expired vaccine

Khairpur health workers inoculate police with expired vaccine
PM Imran Khan slams West's 'selective silence' on Kashmir situation

PM Imran Khan slams West's 'selective silence' on Kashmir situation
One dead, dozen injured as building collapse in Karachi's DHA

One dead, dozen injured as building collapse in Karachi's DHA
PTI govt plans to roll out health insurance programme in Karachi

PTI govt plans to roll out health insurance programme in Karachi
Senator Sarfraz Bugti’s cousin among 10 killed in Balochistan terror attacks

Senator Sarfraz Bugti’s cousin among 10 killed in Balochistan terror attacks
Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate over 11% for third consecutive day

Pakistan's coronavirus positivity rate over 11% for third consecutive day
Blogger's murder plot: Hitman found guilty by UK court

Blogger's murder plot: Hitman found guilty by UK court
We need to be united to thwart nefarious designs of enemy force: COAS Bajwa

We need to be united to thwart nefarious designs of enemy force: COAS Bajwa
CM Shah orders arrest of policemen involved in escape of accused in Dua Mangi kidnapping

CM Shah orders arrest of policemen involved in escape of accused in Dua Mangi kidnapping

Latest

view all