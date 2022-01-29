Julia Fox had secret romance with Drake before dating Kanye West: reports

Julia Fox is making headlines with her newly-sparked whirlwind romance with Kanye West however the reports unveiled that this isn’t the first time she’s dating a hip-hop star.

According to Page Six, the Uncut Gems actor had a secret relationship with her current beau’s rival Drake years ago.

A source spilled to the outlet that the Flashing Lights rapper, who now goes as Ye, is unhappy to learn about Fox’s previous fling with the One Dance song-maker.

To go by the reports, rapper, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, and Fox got connected through Instagram after her 2019 movie.

They both allegedly had a date in New York in February 2020 following the rumoured former pair’s reunion in Los Angeles.

The insider also claimed that the God's Plan rapper gifted two Birkin bags to Fox after which she “ went to (his hometown) Toronto to stay with him.”

The 31-year-old actor reportedly lived in Drake’s mansion for a short period and had to return when the pandemic broke out.

“They were closing the border (between Canada and the US), and she had to get back home,” added a source.