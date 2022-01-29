Watch: Man shares single home with 8 wives, lives happily

While it is quite difficult for most polygamous men to live in harmony with even two wives in the same house, a man in Thailand has shocked a lot of netizens after his story of living with eight young wives under the same roof went viral on social media.



According to Oddity Central, the man — identified as Ong Dam Sorot — is a tattoo artist by profession. He shot to fame after he appeared on a TV show where he narrated his story. The video of the interview was viewed more than three million times on YouTube alone, the report said.

He said during the interview that his wives get along with each other quite well and all of them share a "harmonious family relationship together."



How he met his wives?

The way he met his young wives is also quite interesting. During the interview, Sorot revealed that he met his first wife, Nong Sprite, at a friend's wedding. He liked her and asked her if she'd like to marry him and the rest is history.

Similarly, when he saw his second wife Nong L in a market, it was love at first sight. Surprisingly, the woman also agreed to tie the knot with Sorot despite knowing about his first wife.

He revealed during the interview that he met his third wife at a hospital, while he was introduced to his fourth, fifth, and sixth wives on social media platforms Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, respectively.

Sorot, who couldn't get enough of all the love he was already receiving from his six young wives, met another woman named Nong Film while he was visiting a temple with his mother. When he asked Film's hand in marriage, she couldn't say no either.

According to the publication, the "lucky" man met his eighth and final wife, Nong Mai, during a vacation in Pattaya. Surprisingly, four of his wives had accompanied him during the trip when he fell in love once again.

'A very caring man'

The secret to his successful marriage seems to be his charming yet caring nature.

Speaking to the TV channel, all of his wives unanimously agreed that he is a "very caring and considerate man."

“He is probably the most caring and considerate man we have ever seen,” all of his wives agreed.

"He treats us so well, we have nothing to quarrel about," they said, per the report.

Children

According to the report, Sorot already has a son with his first wife, while two of them are expecting a baby soon.

He said during the interview that his wives sleep in four separate bedrooms and "wait for their turns to sleep with their husband."

"Apparently, no one has any problem with the arrangement," the publication said.

'Madly in love'

When asked why the women chose to marry a man who was already married, all women agreed that they fell "madly in love with him," the report said.

Dismissing rumours that the women married him for money, he said:

"Every member of my family has their duty, and my wives earn their keep by doing chores, or selling various products, from food to cosmetics and handmade accessories."





