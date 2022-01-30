Camilla swipes key role from Meghan Markle, she 'really wanted it'

File Footage





Camilla is said to have taken on a much-coveted role since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

According to the Sunday Times, the Duchess of Sussex is expected to be replaced by Camilla as the royal patron of the National Theatre since leaving the post vacant in 2020.

Meghan was gifted the patronage by the Queen in 2019 but a year later was removed from the post after wanting to live a life outside of royalty.

Sources close the Duchess of Cornwall have said that Camilla had eyed the patronage for a while and wished she was granted it due to her love for theatre as well as being an advocate of literature and the arts.

“She really wanted it," the source told the publication.

“She was pretty miffed when it went to Meghan, and will be all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it first time round.”