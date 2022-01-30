 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Camilla swipes key role from Meghan Markle, she 'really wanted it'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 30, 2022

File Footage 


Camilla is said to have taken on a much-coveted role since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

According to the Sunday Times, the Duchess of Sussex is expected to be replaced by Camilla as the royal patron of the National Theatre since leaving the post vacant in 2020.

Meghan was gifted the patronage by the Queen in 2019 but a year later was removed from the post after wanting to live a life outside of royalty.

Sources close the Duchess of Cornwall have said that Camilla had eyed the patronage for a while and wished she was granted it due to her love for theatre as well as being an advocate of literature and the arts.

“She really wanted it," the source told the publication. 

“She was pretty miffed when it went to Meghan, and will be all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it first time round.”

More From Entertainment:

Drew Barrymore heaps on praises for Tom Holland: 'There is nothing you can’t do'

Drew Barrymore heaps on praises for Tom Holland: 'There is nothing you can’t do'

Turkey orders TV programs to protect country's family values

Turkey orders TV programs to protect country's family values
American TikToker killed in hit-and-run accident in Florida: Watch

American TikToker killed in hit-and-run accident in Florida: Watch
Prince Harry and Meghan react to Spotify's move

Prince Harry and Meghan react to Spotify's move
Willem Dafoe debuts as SNL host, jokes about having ‘vibe of a sociopath’

Willem Dafoe debuts as SNL host, jokes about having ‘vibe of a sociopath’

Katy Perry pairs bold make-up with Covid-19 test jewellery for ‘SNL’: see pics

Katy Perry pairs bold make-up with Covid-19 test jewellery for ‘SNL’: see pics
Kendall Jenner gives fans major style envy as she rocks vibrant ensemble for outing with pal

Kendall Jenner gives fans major style envy as she rocks vibrant ensemble for outing with pal
Bella Hadid says 'people pleasing' constantly took her back to abusive 'men and women'

Bella Hadid says 'people pleasing' constantly took her back to abusive 'men and women'
Prince George could be 'envious' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in future

Prince George could be 'envious' of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in future

Chrissy Teigen is in love with her 'extremely comfy' 'Birkenstock-esque' fendi sandals

Chrissy Teigen is in love with her 'extremely comfy' 'Birkenstock-esque' fendi sandals
Gwyneth Paltrow says THIS about ex Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow says THIS about ex Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson
Prince Charles 'loves' Prince Harry but will not make 'grand gesture' for reunion

Prince Charles 'loves' Prince Harry but will not make 'grand gesture' for reunion

Latest

view all