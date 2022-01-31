Pakistan's active COVID-19 case count over 100,000 for third consecutive day

A paramedic checks body temperature of a woman with temperature gun. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

New COVID-19 cases place Pakistan's positivity ratio at 11.53% and confirmed case count at 1.425 million.

Pakistan reports 21 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hours.

Country's number of active coronavirus cases above 100,000 mark for third consecutive day.

As many as 7,048 more Pakistanis tested positive for COVID-19, keeping the country's number of active cases above the 100,000 mark for the third consecutive day, the National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) data showed Monday morning.

The new infections, detected during the last 24 hours after 61,077 diagnostic tests were performed across the country, placed Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio at 11.53% and confirmed case count at 1.425 million.

Meanwhile, 21 coronavirus patients succumbed to the disease overnight, pushing the nationwide death toll to 29,269.

With the continuous uptick in Pakistan's coronavirus stats, 1,423 coronavirus patients are said to be in critical condition.



The NCOC has extended coronavirus curbs in the country from January 31 till February 15, as thousands continue to contract the infection amid a spread in the Omicron variant.



The forum had imposed non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) on January 19, which were to be reviewed on January 27 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

The restrictions for the wedding sector were already imposed till Feb 15.

Cities with more than 10% COVID-19 positivity

While the countrywide coronavirus situation remains critical, Peshawar is currently the most affected city by the Omicron-driven fifth wave, with 39.63% COVID-19 positivity rate. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan reported 31.08% positivity, the second-highest across the country.



Have a look at the cities with positivity rates over 10%