 
entertainment
Monday Jan 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen's aide recalls prank which saw her being 'sacked'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 31, 2022

File Footage 


While the Queen may seem to have a tough exterior, this was not that case as her personal advisor pulled a prank on her which the monarch took hilariously.

Angela Kelly, while writing in her book The Other Side of the Coin, narrated the story of when she accompanied the Queen for her 2006 tour to Australia.

She added that the Queen hoped to see a kookaburra but did not find much luck in her quest.

Thinking of a prank, the Queen’s personal adviser and dresser saw a toy version at a Sydney market and put in in a cage on the balcony outside the Queen’s room.

She said: "I had something in mind I thought the Queen would enjoy."

She then proceeded to tell the monarch that she saw a "funny-looking grey bird" through the window.

Kelly added: "The Queen looked outside and shouted 'It's a kookaburra!'

"I went to open the cage doors and she said loudly 'No! Don't do that! It will fly away!' and was behind me in a flash.

"Turning to her Majesty while trying to keep a straight face, I solemnly told her it was dead."

The Queen looked "horrified" before Kelly burst into laughter and came clean about her prank.

The dresser said: "She had only two words for me: 'You're sacked.'

"I was laughing uncontrollably as her Majesty turned to His Royal Highness and said 'Do you know what she has just done to me? Angela has had me!'

More From Entertainment:

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions

‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan advises body-shamers to stop sharing their opinions
Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic

Kate Middleton looks just like her mother in throwback pic
Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children

Kate Middleton, Prince William find ‘perfect place’ to raise their children
Britain’s royal family expected to reunite in March for THIS reason

Britain’s royal family expected to reunite in March for THIS reason
BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19

BTS’s Jimin undergoes appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID-19
Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom seeks a second chance with her
BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify

BTS becomes the first Asian act to reach most-streamed artist milestone on Spotify
Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify

Joe Rogan breaks silence after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement to Spotify
Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship

Adele ‘spends a week’ at Rich Paul’s mansion to fix their relationship
Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian sets next six months goals amid romance with Pete Davidson
Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement

Piers Morgan strongly reacts to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s statement
Prince Charles hopes world will make 2022 a ‘year of action’

Prince Charles hopes world will make 2022 a ‘year of action’

Latest

view all