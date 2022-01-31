 
Monday Jan 31 2022
Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky

Monday Jan 31, 2022

Music and makeup mogul Rihanna is pregnant with her first child with beau A$AP Rocky, reported People.

The Work hitmaker was spotted in New York City alongside A$AP Rocky over the weekend, with her growing baby bump on full display in an oversized, unbuttoned pink jacket.

Rihanna, 33, made sure to reveal her belly in the most Rihanna way possible; she flaunted her burgeoning bump by accessorizing it with colorful jewels.

One of the adorable photos show A$AP Rocky planting a kiss on his baby mama’s forehead as they enjoy a chilly walk in New York’s Harlem.

The exciting news comes just months after rumours about Rihanna being pregnant with A$AP Rocky’s child did the rounds but remained unverified.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were first confirmed to be dating in November 2020 with rumours about them going around since July 2020.

Talking to GQ in May, A$AP Rocky even referred to Rihanna as the “love of my life”.

“She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One,” he had said. 

