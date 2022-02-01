Bride's 'Matrix-inspired' moves on wedding stage surprise netizens

Image on the left shows a bride pulling off a backward bend, while the right one shows Keanu Reeves' famous bullet-dodging shot from the 1999-movie "The Matrix. — Screengrabs via Instagram/ YouTube

A bride in India has left netizens from all over the world surprised after a video of her wedding event, in which she could be seen bending backwards on the stage, went viral on social media.

The video of the wedding was first posted on the Instagram page of Indian makeup artist, Parul Garg, who dolled the bride up on her wedding day.

In the clip, the bride — Tushita Mayank Sharma — could be seen bending backwards while standing on a stage during the garland-exchange ceremony.

Garg's post featuring Sharma's backward bend garnered more than 3,585,164 likes on Instagram as of Monday, while social media users likened the bride's impressively-flexible moves to that of Keanu Reeves' famous backward bend from the 1999-blockbuster hit "The Matrix."



In the movie, Reeves, who played Neo, bent backwards in a similar fashion to dodge bullets while standing on the rooftop of a building.



