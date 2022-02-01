Google to end unlimited WhatsApp backup soon

Photo –Android Authority

WhatsApp users on Android will not be able to have an unlimited backup option on Google drive soon as a report suggests that Google might launch a paid plan.



According to the report published in WABetaInfo, soon users will have to buy storage for their WhatsApp chat backups on Google drive as the option for unlimited storage will not be available for Android users.

As of now, WhatsApp users have been enjoying unlimited storage backup on Google drive, but iPhone users already have limited space for WhatsApp chat back up on iCloud.

Under the new feature, WhatsApp users will have to manage their chat backup and an option will be given to them to exclude some files from being backed up to save space.



