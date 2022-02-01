 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Google to end unlimited WhatsApp backup soon

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Photo –Android Authority
Photo –Android Authority

  • WhatsApp users have been enjoying unlimited storage backup on Google drive.
  • But under the new feature, WhatsApp users will have to manage their chat backup.
  • Last year, Google also ended unlimited storage option for photos.

WhatsApp users on Android will not be able to have an unlimited backup option on Google drive soon as a report suggests that Google might launch a paid plan.

According to the report published in WABetaInfo, soon users will have to buy storage for their WhatsApp chat backups on Google drive as the option for unlimited storage will not be available for Android users.

As of now, WhatsApp users have been enjoying unlimited storage backup on Google drive, but iPhone users already have limited space for WhatsApp chat back up on iCloud.

Under the new feature, WhatsApp users will have to manage their chat backup and an option will be given to them to exclude some files from being backed up to save space.

Last year, Google ended unlimited storage for photos.

More From Sci-Tech:

Spotify plans to add content advisory to podcasts discussing COVID-19

Spotify plans to add content advisory to podcasts discussing COVID-19
WhatsApp will have a new feature for voice notes

WhatsApp will have a new feature for voice notes
WhatsApp to roll out redesigned media picker soon

WhatsApp to roll out redesigned media picker soon
Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science

Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science
WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to delete other people's messages in group chats

WhatsApp update: You may soon be able to delete other people's messages in group chats
Astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon

Astronomers predict SpaceX space junk will hit the Moon
Webb telescope reaches destination, 1 mn miles from Earth: NASA

Webb telescope reaches destination, 1 mn miles from Earth: NASA
Facebook trumpets massive new supercomputer

Facebook trumpets massive new supercomputer
WhatsApp will soon let you move chats from Android to iOS

WhatsApp will soon let you move chats from Android to iOS
Bitcoin loses more than 50% of its value since hitting record high in November

Bitcoin loses more than 50% of its value since hitting record high in November
Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review

Facebook critics call for release of India human rights review
WhatsApp in works to allow iOS message transfer to Android

WhatsApp in works to allow iOS message transfer to Android

Latest

view all