Disney tops Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 30 years with ‘Encanto’ song

Disney has managed to land atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time in three decades with the song We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto, reported Billboard.

The feat marks only the second time that a Disney film has made it to the top of the Billboard chart since the classic Aladdin song A Whole New World took over the charts in 1992.

The Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned track rose to the top of the chart over the past month, soaring past the success of 2013 track Let It Go from Frozen that managed a No. 5 peak on the Billboard charts.

Talking about We Don’t Talk About Bruno’s success, Miranda earlier told People, “I'm surprised it's Bruno.”

“I feel like this is my 'Send in the Clowns,' which was the late Stephen Sondheim's biggest hit and probably the most random of an incredible career and life-making music. But I'll take it!” he added.

Earlier, Encanto also achieved the feat of being the first movie soundtrack to top the Billboard Hot 200 chart since Frozen II in 2019.