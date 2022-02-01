 
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton's recent decision left many 'aghast'

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton left people in their London circle “aghast” when it was revealed that the couple would reportedly move from the city’s Kensington Palace.

As per sources, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shocked those in their inner circle as it seemed strange for the couple to leave their massive abode.

The Telegraph writes: "Their London circle is aghast – what’s wrong with Anmer Hall, their 10-bedroom weekend house in Norfolk? – and so, too, are their green-welly friends, who consider this corner of Berkshire as not proper countryside and horribly naff."

However, a source told the paper: "People can be very snotty about that area west of London, but that mainly comes out of ignorance.

"It’s picturesque and also meaningfully close to town, unlike other parts of the Home Counties." 

For the unversed, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to ‘permanently’ move to Windsor in a bid to give support Queen Elizabeth II and raise their children.

It was earlier reported, Prince William and Kate made the decision as they felt that their Kensington residence is ‘claustrophobic.’


