 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Lady Gaga announces 2022 Jazz and Piano residency in Las Vegas

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 01, 2022

Lady Gaga announces 2022 Jazz and Piano residency in Las Vegas
Lady Gaga announces 2022 Jazz and Piano residency in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga has recently announced the return of her Jazz and Piano residency that has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old pop diva shared the news with her 218.7M social media followers that she was returning to Las Vegas for nine more dates spanning April 14-May 1.


She captioned it, “ Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Returning to Las Vegas this Spring at ParkMGM’s Dolby Live! Sign up to receive the Little Monsters pre-sale code at gagavegas.com for early ticket access tomorrow, Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10am PT.”

For unversed, Gaga introduced Jazz & Piano in January 2019 alongside her critically-acclaimed Enigma residency which began in December 2018. Both shows were supposed to return in spring 2020.

However owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were cancelled. Soon after the release of Love For Sale, Gaga returned to her Jazz & Piano event for a nine-date run in October 2021.

More From Entertainment:

'Super young' Hailey Bieber chats about becoming mother amid Rihanna's pregnancy news

'Super young' Hailey Bieber chats about becoming mother amid Rihanna's pregnancy news
Kate Middleton's one strict rule revealed

Kate Middleton's one strict rule revealed
Kanye West spotted chatting up with new woman after Julia Fox romance

Kanye West spotted chatting up with new woman after Julia Fox romance

Kate Middleton, Camilla warned of Prince Philip's 'difficult' role as consort

Kate Middleton, Camilla warned of Prince Philip's 'difficult' role as consort

Piers Morgan reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's controversial comments, reminds 'Meghan Markle’s lies'

Piers Morgan reacts to Whoopi Goldberg's controversial comments, reminds 'Meghan Markle’s lies'
Meghan Markle’s farewell note on old lifestyle blog REVEALED

Meghan Markle’s farewell note on old lifestyle blog REVEALED

Bill Cosby asks US Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case

Bill Cosby asks US Supreme Court not to revive sexual assault case
Whoopi Goldberg apologises for saying Holocaust was not about race

Whoopi Goldberg apologises for saying Holocaust was not about race
Kate Middleton is 'superstar' for Americans, more popular than Meghan in US

Kate Middleton is 'superstar' for Americans, more popular than Meghan in US
Justin Bieber buys 'lonely ape' NFT for $1.29 million, netizens react

Justin Bieber buys 'lonely ape' NFT for $1.29 million, netizens react
Jennifer Lopez over the moon to get Ben Affleck back in her life: 'So Lucky'

Jennifer Lopez over the moon to get Ben Affleck back in her life: 'So Lucky'
Halsey gears up for North American tour, announces 'Love and Power' shows dates

Halsey gears up for North American tour, announces 'Love and Power' shows dates

Latest

view all