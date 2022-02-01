Lady Gaga announces 2022 Jazz and Piano residency in Las Vegas

Lady Gaga has recently announced the return of her Jazz and Piano residency that has sent the internet into a meltdown.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old pop diva shared the news with her 218.7M social media followers that she was returning to Las Vegas for nine more dates spanning April 14-May 1.







She captioned it, “ Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano Returning to Las Vegas this Spring at ParkMGM’s Dolby Live! Sign up to receive the Little Monsters pre-sale code at gagavegas.com for early ticket access tomorrow, Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10am PT.”

For unversed, Gaga introduced Jazz & Piano in January 2019 alongside her critically-acclaimed Enigma residency which began in December 2018. Both shows were supposed to return in spring 2020.

However owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were cancelled. Soon after the release of Love For Sale, Gaga returned to her Jazz & Piano event for a nine-date run in October 2021.